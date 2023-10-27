South Carroll field hockey gets fourth-quarter surge to defeat Century, 3-0, in regional semifinals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The South Carroll field hockey team happily races back to its sideline after beating Century, 3-0, in a regional semifinal Thursday at McDaniel College. (Anthony Maluso)

The players rushed back onto the McDaniel College field for the fourth quarter of a scoreless Class 1A West Region I semifinal, waving their arms in the air aiming to get the fans fired up for a thrilling conclusion.

But nothing can get a crowd — or a team — going quite like goals.

Forty-five minutes of field hockey between Century and South Carroll was dominated by the defenses. Century had a quality chance in the first minute of the fourth quarter, but South Carroll goalie Caelin Lopes was able to kick it away.

A few minutes later, South Carroll drew its first corner of the second half and didn’t let it go to waste. Addie Fowble scored the goal and opened the floodgates.

The Cavaliers scored three times in less than five minutes to score a 3-0 win and set up a regional final against Francis Scott Key.

“I think we had really good communication and we had a lot of hard work,” Fowble said. “We all had the same end goal, to win, so I think we got it together and pushed through.”

South Carroll coach Kayla Holston said it simply came down to reminding her team that getting the job done in the fourth quarter was better than going into overtime.

“I said the word we all hate: overtime,” she said. “I said let’s not do it, since we’ve already done it four times this year. I think they just came alive. It takes a while to warm up, unfortunately, but once they do, they’re just on fire.”

Fowble’s initial goal came with just over nine minutes left. A little more than two minutes later, the Cavaliers raced back downfield. Cailin Yankle brought it down the right side and centered a pass to where Dakota Clemens was waiting in front of the goal to knock it in.

Fowble added a second goal shortly after, scoring again on a penalty corner off an assist from Alayna Enoff.

“Just really fast motion, little taps. Not playing with it, just getting it in,” Fowble said of how the team started converting on penalty corners.

While South Carroll converted both of their second-half penalty corner opportunities, Century didn’t get one until the final minutes of game, once it was in a three-goal hole.

But despite a string of opportunities for the Knights, Lopes and the Cavaliers defense held strong. The goalie finished the game with 10 saves.

“There’s so many emotions. That was such a stressful game but we really pulled through in the last half,” Lopes said. “It really showed in the goals we scored and the energy we had.”

While South Carroll brought back a good portion of its roster from last season’s Class 1A state runner-up team, Lopes is a new addition in goal but has been playing like a seasoned veteran.

“It’s been a very challenging role to take on and I don’t think I could’ve done it without my coach Kayla,” Lopes said. “And my team, too. They’ve been really supportive the entire time I’ve been varsity goalie.”

South Carroll next matches up with Francis Scott Key, a 2-1 winner over Liberty in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader at McDaniel. FSK beat the Cavaliers, 4-2, on Oct. 10. However, FSK also beat South Carroll in last year’s regular season, but South Carroll avenged the loss with a win in the playoffs.

“I think we all are going to have the drive because we know we really want to win,” Fowble said.