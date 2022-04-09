South Carroll baseball rallies to beat Century, 4-3, tightening the Carroll County standings early in the season

South Carroll's Brady Etzel safely slides into third base, stealing the bag before Century's Carson Zepp can apply the tag during a baseball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

In a game featuring two of Carroll County’s top teams, the South Carroll Cavaliers created a logjam atop the county standings, beating the Century Knights, 4-3.

“All wins are important, Century’s always our biggest rival and it’s good for our guys’ confidence to beat Century,” South Carroll head coach Brian Zawacki said. “Our pitching’s been very good so far and I’m glad we scored enough runs to win today.”

The Cavaliers (4-1, 2-1 Carroll County) took the lead in the fifth and never looked back. Down a run entering the fifth, Logan Miller hit an RBI single to tie the game, and Chris Durkin drove in two runs thanks in part to a throwing error from third base to give the Cavaliers the lead for good.

The Knights (5-2, 3-1) entered the game atop the Carroll County standings, the last unbeaten team in county play. They fall into a first-place tie with Liberty, also 3-1 in the county. South Carroll sits a half-game behind.

Friday’s loss snapped Century’s four-game winning streak. South Carroll was coming off their first loss of the season Monday against Winters Mill. Through their first four games of the year, South Carroll allowed a combined two runs.

Braden Cordrey started for South Carroll and went five innings. He allowed five hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out seven. Brayden Stutzman finished the game going two innings allowing one hit and one run with four strikeouts.

“A couple guys hit the ball very well, but we usually hit the ball a whole lot better,” Century head coach Chris Poe said. “Their pitcher kept us off balance and did a nice job against us.”

The Knights took an early lead in the second on a Jacob Nail RBI single up the middle. They added to their lead the following inning as Colin Perrier went deep to right for a solo home run. Owen Roach also hit a solo home run to center field, which came in the sixth inning and brought Century within a run.

South Carroll’s other run came in the third when Braden Green stole home. He finished with three stolen bases as the Cavaliers combined for five.

“Our guys are fast and are very good base runners,” Zawacki said. “The fact that we have the ability to steal bases puts pressure on their defense and kinda keeps us aggressive on the base paths.”

For the Cavaliers, Braden Green went 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Miller, Evan Schwartz and Jackson Strzelczyk each recorded a hit and a run scored. Perrier and Roach each had two hits for the Knights.

Brody Comer started for Century and went 4⅓ innings, allowing two hits, no earned runs and three walks. He struck out seven batters. Ryan Von Stein pitched the final two innings and allowed two hits, no runs or walks and recorded one strikeout.

“We need to work on defense,” Poe said. “When we gave up all the runs they had I think two or three hits; we gave up four runs and two or three hits. We gotta fix our defense.”

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Century. However, recent storms left their field unplayable and the game was moved to South Carroll. The game was officially considered a home game for the Cavaliers. They switched were officially switched, so their next meeting, scheduled for April 29, with be a home game for the Knights on their home field.