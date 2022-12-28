South Carroll boys basketball runs into RJ Roche, hot Urbana team in 70-48 defeat

It was a tough outing for a winless South Carroll boys basketball team as the Cavaliers ran into an Urbana team clicking on all cylinders offensively during the Liberty Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament.

The game featured some hot shooting from the Hawks, but both teams saw some young players step up and play big minutes in Urbana’s 70-48 win.

South Carroll's Owen Scott, left, drives for a layup against Urbana's Aaron Shoffner, right, in the second quarter of Tuesday's game at the Liberty Holiday Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Urbana was led by sophomore RJ Roche who started the game shooting lights out from 3-point range. South Carroll’s offense on the other hand, started off cold, missing layups and making errant passes leading to turnovers and wasted possessions.

“Just a horrendous start from the opening tip,” South Carroll coach Jim Carnes said. “We cannot afford to miss layups and free throws when going against a team like that.”

Roche and the Hawks rode an 11-2 first-quarter run as they finished the frame up 13.

The second quarter saw more of the same as Urbana’s youth took over the game. Roche, who finished with 18 points, was joined by freshman teammate Aaron Shoffner. Shoffner chest bumped and high-fived everyone in sight after watching Roche throw down a thunderous fast-break dunk as Urbana jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead.

“We shot the ball really well tonight,” Urbana coach David Crawmer said. “When we shoot like that, we are hard to play against.”

The Cavaliers came out in the second half making a run sparked by a youth movement of their own, as sophomore Benson Sommerfeldt made two quick baskets in the paint that caused an Urbana timeout minutes into the third quarter.

South Carroll's Matt Davis, left, shoots against Urbana's RJ Roche. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

After that run, it was all Urbana as the Hawks dominated the second half, finishing with all reserves and forcing the running clock rule to go into effect.

For the Hawks, the win and the tournament, has given the team valuable experience as it prepares for the competition that awaits them in Frederick County.

“We appreciate the opportunity to get a couple of extra games and extra practices in,” Crawmer said. “It will only make us stronger as we move forward.”

Despite the lopsided score for South Carroll, coach Carnes feels the game provided a tough lesson for his team moving forward, one that will only make his team better in the long run.

“We’re playing a lot of inexperienced guys out there,” Carnes said. “We are going to get better.”