Century’s Hannah Zabik named Carroll County Times All-County softball Player of the Year

Hannah Zabik led Century softball to one of the greatest seasons in program history en route to being named 2022 Carroll County Times All-County softball Player of the Year. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

It was likely hard to imagine what one simple question asked 13 years ago could lead to.

Hannah Zabik grew up with older brothers who played baseball. One day while in kindergarten, her curiosity got the best of her.

Advertisement

“I would always go and sit on the sidelines,” Zabik said. “One day I looked up at my mom and just was like, ‘Mom, when do I get to play baseball?’ She’s like ‘All right, I’ll put you in. Let’s sign you up for softball.’ And ever since then, I’ve loved it.”

Thirteen years later, Zabik led Century softball to one of the greatest seasons in program history en route to being named 2022 Carroll County Times All-County softball Player of the Year.

Advertisement

In the circle, Century senior Hannah Zabik went 14-5 with a 1.72 ERA, striking out 160 in 118 innings. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

At the plate, she hit .493, slugged .754 and recorded six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 RBIs. In the circle, she went 14-5 with a 1.72 ERA, striking out 160 in 118 innings.

Her stats are spectacular, but the most important thing to Zabik was team success. Century racked up 16 wins on the way to county and regional titles and a spot in the Class 2A state semifinals.

“As a team, we kind of had a few goals we wanted to reach this season and we weren’t sure at the beginning if we’d be able to do it,” Zabik said. “Winning [the county title] was a big step for us. That got us really excited for playoffs and took our energy into playoffs and helped us get to state semis. Aside from winning states — and not everyone can win states — that’s a great way to go out, having a team there behind you to help you and make you smile.”

While Zabik’s performance was impressive, coach Kim Perdue felt the senior had other qualities that made her invaluable to the team: “Kindness, generosity and her support of her teammates.”

“Hannah is the true leader of the team,” Perdue said. “The team starts and ends with her leadership. She’s an amazing ballplayer and an amazing leader. I couldn’t be any more lucky or appreciative to have a player of her ability and with the leadership, just an amazing young lady.”

Zabik was one of 11 Century seniors. They knew they had the potential to accomplish something special, but with the pandemic wreaking havoc on the previous two seasons, it was unclear what the rest of the softball landscape looked like.

But the unfamiliarity with some of the opposition was a positive for Zabik.

Advertisement

“Mentally not having scouting reports on other players and not knowing anything just helps you,” she said. “It helps me relax and not really think about anything and not stress about anything, just go out there and play our game and trust our mechanics and trust what we did in practice will help in the game.”

Since signing up for the first time kindergarten, Zabik showed she had some natural softball ability. But she needed to put in the work to develop into a complete player.

“It took practice and effort and hard work to get to the point where I am now,” Zabik said. “I guess technically it took time but part of it is natural.”

Once she got into travel ball, roughly seven or eight years ago, she estimates, she began pitching.

“It was actually something I wanted to try on my own,” she said. “I asked one day if I could try pitching. I tried it and from there I kept working and got up to where I wanted to be.”

Century senior Hannah Zabik will play college softball at Averett University, a Division III school in Danville, Virginia. She hopes she’s left a positive legacy for the up-and-coming Knights to follow. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Hannah stepped in the circle the very first time she put on a Century uniform as a freshman.

Advertisement

“She’s been the starting pitcher since her freshman year,” said Perdue, a first-year head coach who’s been with the program for seven years. “This year, she progressed to a different level than what we’ve seen before. Her closing ability, her maturity, a lot of things came together.”

Zabik’s offense also went to another level this season. She said in the past she tried to use her pitching mindset while hitting, but learned that the best approach was to not overthink.

“I have tried before to think, ‘All right, if I were a pitcher in this situation and I had this count, what would I throw?’” Zabik said. “I quickly realized that led me to overthinking hitting. So I said just go with a blank slate, keep those two separate and it helped me mentally prepare for hitting.”

Zabik will play college softball at Averett University, a Division III school in Danville, Virginia. She hopes she’s left a positive legacy for the up-and-coming Knights to follow.

“I hope they learn to always work hard because that will get you far in life and in softball,” Zabik said. “I hope they learn, have fun doing it. It’s serious at some points in the games but they have to remember to have fun too and not focus too much on little things that get in their heads. Just have fun and be themselves.”

South Carroll coach Kayla Holston, center, holds the regional championship plaque after the Cavaliers beat Liberty on May 18. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Coach of the Year

Kayla Holston, South Carroll

Advertisement

Coming off last year’s county title and state semifinal appearance, there were high expectations for this year’s Cavaliers. However, a rough start led to South Carroll sitting at 2-8 midway through the year.

Rather than packing it in, the Cavaliers turned the tables late in the season, winning eight of their next 10 games. The second time through the county schedule, South Carroll saw better results against each opponent.

After losing to Francis Scott Key, 6-3, on April 11, the Cavaliers beat the Eagles, 12-6, on May 2. South Carroll was edged by Century on April 23, but came back to beat the Knights a week later.

Liberty got the best of South Carroll twice in the regular season, 14-4 on April 21 and 8-6 on April 27. But the third time was the charm. South Carroll beat Liberty, 7-3, in a Class 1A regional championship game.

South Carroll shut out St. Michaels in the state quarterfinals to get back to the semis, where its run ended at the hands of eventual state champion Allegany.

Teammates celebrate after Liberty's Kaelin Ault homered in the fifth inning of the Lions' regional championship game against South Carroll on May 18. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

All-County first team

Kaelin Ault, Liberty, sophomore, third baseman

Advertisement

Ault set the table as the Lions’ leadoff hitter, posting a .446 batting average and scoring 30 runs. She also hit seven doubles and was strong in the field at third base.

Katelyn Barber, Westminster, junior, catcher

Barber hit .453 and slugged .660 for the Owls. She was Westminster’s most consistent hitter all season, finishing with five doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs.

Manchester Valley pitcher Makenna Deane posted a .483 batting average with nine doubles, one triple, one home run and 25 RBIs and went 10-6 as a pitcher with 126 strikeouts. (Dylan Slagle)

Caylee Clark, Century, freshman, third baseman

Clark led the county champion Knights with a .545 batting average and an .841 slugging percentage. She hit one home run, recorded 14 RBIs and scored 13 runs.

Evelyn Conner, Liberty, sophomore, outfielder

Advertisement

Conner was second on the Lions with a .436 batting average in 55 at-bats. She played her best toward the end of the season, helping Liberty reach the regional finals.

Taylor Coyle, Westminster, senior, outfielder

A team captain, Coyle led the Owls with a .510 batting average and finished with eight RBIs. She surged at the end of the season, hitting .656 after April 13.

Makenna Deane, Manchester Valley, junior, pitcher

Deane led the Mavericks at the plate and in the circle. She posted a .483 batting average with nine doubles, one triple, one home run and 25 RBIs and went 10-6 as a pitcher with 126 strikeouts.

South Carroll's Maddie Karns hit .431 with one home run and 19 RBIs. In the circle, she struck out 123 in 119 innings with only 20 walks. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Maddie Karns, South Carroll, junior, pitcher

Advertisement

Karns was the catalyst for the Cavaliers’ run to the Class 1A state semifinals. She hit .431 with one home run and 19 RBIs. In the circle, she struck out 123 in 119 innings with only 20 walks.

Jasmine Kline, Francis Scott Key, freshman, pitcher

Kline hit .463 for the Eagles with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 RBIs. She made 12 starts in the circle, striking out 67 in 79 innings.

Hailey Seaton, Liberty, senior, catcher

Seaton was a captain and clean-up hitter for the 13-win Lions. She hit .364 and led the team with 26 RBIs while adding a pair of home runs.

Francis Scott Key's Emma Tawney makes a catch to start a triple play against Liberty on April 20. She hit two home runs, drove in 23 runs and scored a team-best 35 runs. (Dylan Slagle)

Emma Taff, Francis Scott Key, sophomore, catcher

Advertisement

Taff led a potent Eagles offense with a .554 batting average and .723 slugging percentage. She had one home run, 18 RBIs and 22 runs.

Emma Tawney, Francis Scott Key, sophomore, shortstop

Tawney was second on the team with a .507 batting average. She hit two home runs, drove in 23 runs and scored a team-best 35 runs. She only struck out four times in 86 plate appearances.

Kasey Thomas, Manchester Valley, junior, utility

Thomas was a key piece atop the Mavericks’ heavy-hitting lineup, hitting .400 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run, 17 RBIs and 29 runs. She played center field and shortstop during the year, making just two errors.

Hailey Wolfrey, South Carroll, senior, shortstop

Advertisement

Wolfrey led the state semifinalist Cavaliers with a .443 batting average. She hit three home runs and drove in 22 runs and was a clutch performer during her team’s late-season surge.

Emma Zuckerman, Century, junior, catcher

Zuckerman blasted five home runs and drove in 23 runs for the Knights. She finished the season with a .354 batting average and .631 slugging percentage. Defensively, she made just two errors.

South Carroll shortstop Hailey Wolfrey hit three home runs and drove in 22 runs and was a clutch performer during her team’s late-season surge. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County second team

April Bitzel, Manchester Valley, junior, infielder

Caitlin Boden, Manchester Valley, junior, outfielder

Maddie Brooks, Winters Mill, senior, outfielder

Advertisement

Kayla Garland, Westminster, sophomore, infielder

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Abby Hoare, South Carroll, senior, first baseman

Erin Martin, Liberty, freshman, shortstop

Waverly Moffett, Winters Mill, junior, corner infielder

Lucy Murr, Century, senior, corner infielder

Sydney O’Clery, South Carroll, junior, outfielder

Advertisement

Sam Rice, South Carroll, junior, outfielder

Madison Sitarek, Century, senior, outfielder