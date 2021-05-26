xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County’s spring sports teams closing in on championship chases

By
Carroll County Times
May 26, 2021 7:13 PM

The high school spring sports regular season is winding down, and Carroll County championships are being decided with less than two weeks to go before regional playoffs begin.

Tennis is the first sport to crown a county champ and Liberty earned boys and girls titles once again. Both Lions teams went 8-0 during the season — the boys won their fifth county title in as many seasons, and the girls added a 12th consecutive title.

Liberty’s boys team has won 55 matches in a row; the girls are on an 81-match winning streak. Their last loss came in April of 2013.

Manchester Valley is 5-1 and has two matches remaining, but the Mavericks’ loss came against Liberty on May 19. The best they can do is 7-1.

Every other Carroll girls has two or more county losses, giving unbeaten Liberty the title. Century and Westminster are tied for second at 5-2.

Baltimore among nation's most gentrified cities, study shows

The annual county tennis tournament is set to begin Friday with boys and girls matches (and mixed doubles) divided between Liberty and South Carroll high schools. The tourney concludes Saturday, weather permitting, with all matches at Liberty High.

Boys Lacrosse

Century (6-0) can capture the school’s first county crown with a win Thursday against Manchester Valley. The Knights beat the Mavericks 14-6 on May 7 in their season opener.

Century's John Pavlick celebrates after he scored during the second half of the Knights' 9-2 win over Liberty in Eldersburg Monday, May 24, 2021.
Century's John Pavlick celebrates after he scored during the second half of the Knights' 9-2 win over Liberty in Eldersburg Monday, May 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)

Westminster is 5-1 and South Carroll sits at 4-2. The Owls visit Liberty on Thursday and host the Cavaliers on June 1. Century has Francis Scott Key on June 3 to close out its regular season.

Girls Lacrosse

Century has a chance for a boys-girls county title sweep should the Knights (7-0) defeat Manchester Valley on Thursday. They downed the Mavericks 15-7 on May 14, giving Man Valley (5-1) its lone loss to date.

The Mavs visit the Knights before traveling to face Francis Scott Key on June 2.

Baseball

Liberty (5-1) and Century (5-2) had their Wednesday game postponed because of inclement weather and rescheduled for Thursday. The Lions are atop the county standings, and they clipped the Knights 3-2 in eight innings May 10 in their opener.

South Carroll's Justin Abell gets a hit in the fourth inning of the Cavaliers' 15-0 win over the Mavericks in Winfield Friday, May 21, 2021.
South Carroll's Justin Abell gets a hit in the fourth inning of the Cavaliers' 15-0 win over the Mavericks in Winfield Friday, May 21, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)

Liberty beat Westminster 7-4 on Tuesday while Century’s five-game win streak came to an end against FSK in a 3-2 setback. South Carroll was also 5-2 entering play Wednesday against the Owls.

Softball

There’s a logjam near the top of the standings, with South Carroll (5-1), Westminster (6-2), and Century (5-2) fighting for the title entering play Wednesday.

Century’s game with Liberty got postponed and reset for Thursday. The Cavaliers and Owls had a doubleheader Wednesday, and SC is headed to Francis Scott Key on Thursday.

Westminster starting pitcher Laura Tipton delivers to a Manchester Valley batter during a softball game at Westminster High School on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Westminster starting pitcher Laura Tipton delivers to a Manchester Valley batter during a softball game at Westminster High School on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Track & Field

The county championship meet is Saturday at Manchester Valley High School. Century has won seven boys team titles in a row, and South Carroll’s girls have won three straight.

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Man Valley won a girls team crown May 21 in a quad-meet at home with Liberty, South Carroll, and Winters Mill. One day later, Century swept home tri-meet championships against Westminster and FSK.

