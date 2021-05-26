Carroll County’s spring sports teams closing in on championship chases

The high school spring sports regular season is winding down, and Carroll County championships are being decided with less than two weeks to go before regional playoffs begin.
Tennis is the first sport to crown a county champ and Liberty earned boys and girls titles once again. Both Lions teams went 8-0 during the season — the boys won their fifth county title in as many seasons, and the girls added a 12th consecutive title.
Liberty’s boys team has won 55 matches in a row; the girls are on an 81-match winning streak. Their last loss came in April of 2013.
Manchester Valley is 5-1 and has two matches remaining, but the Mavericks’ loss came against Liberty on May 19. The best they can do is 7-1.
Every other Carroll girls has two or more county losses, giving unbeaten Liberty the title. Century and Westminster are tied for second at 5-2.
The annual county tennis tournament is set to begin Friday with boys and girls matches (and mixed doubles) divided between Liberty and South Carroll high schools. The tourney concludes Saturday, weather permitting, with all matches at Liberty High.
Boys Lacrosse
Century (6-0) can capture the school’s first county crown with a win Thursday against Manchester Valley. The Knights beat the Mavericks 14-6 on May 7 in their season opener.
Westminster is 5-1 and South Carroll sits at 4-2. The Owls visit Liberty on Thursday and host the Cavaliers on June 1. Century has Francis Scott Key on June 3 to close out its regular season.
Girls Lacrosse
Century has a chance for a boys-girls county title sweep should the Knights (7-0) defeat Manchester Valley on Thursday. They downed the Mavericks 15-7 on May 14, giving Man Valley (5-1) its lone loss to date.
The Mavs visit the Knights before traveling to face Francis Scott Key on June 2.
Baseball
Liberty (5-1) and Century (5-2) had their Wednesday game postponed because of inclement weather and rescheduled for Thursday. The Lions are atop the county standings, and they clipped the Knights 3-2 in eight innings May 10 in their opener.
Liberty beat Westminster 7-4 on Tuesday while Century’s five-game win streak came to an end against FSK in a 3-2 setback. South Carroll was also 5-2 entering play Wednesday against the Owls.
Softball
There’s a logjam near the top of the standings, with South Carroll (5-1), Westminster (6-2), and Century (5-2) fighting for the title entering play Wednesday.
Century’s game with Liberty got postponed and reset for Thursday. The Cavaliers and Owls had a doubleheader Wednesday, and SC is headed to Francis Scott Key on Thursday.
Track & Field
The county championship meet is Saturday at Manchester Valley High School. Century has won seven boys team titles in a row, and South Carroll’s girls have won three straight.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Man Valley won a girls team crown May 21 in a quad-meet at home with Liberty, South Carroll, and Winters Mill. One day later, Century swept home tri-meet championships against Westminster and FSK.