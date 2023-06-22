Jasmine Kline named 2023 Carroll County Times softball Player of the Year after leading Francis Scott Key to historic year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Francis Scott Key's Jasmine Kline went 19-1 as a starter with 221 strikeouts and a 1.42 ERA while also leading the team at the plate with a .480 batting average, three home runs and 21 RBIs. She is the 2023 Carroll County Times softball Player of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Two thousand one hundred and fifty-eight. That’s how many pitches Francis Scott Key sophomore Jasmine Kline threw in 2023.

Most resulted in swings and misses, weak contact and a lot of frustrated walks back to the dugout.

When the county champions needed a key hit or a big offensive boost, Kline was ready.

All season long, the Eagles relied on their ace. Impressive efforts were often synonymous with high pitch counts as Kline went the extra mile to ensure her team’s success.

She finished the season 19-1 as a starter with 221 strikeouts and a 1.42 ERA while also leading the team at the plate with a .480 batting average, three home runs and 21 RBIs.

For her efforts, Kline has been named the 2023 Carroll County Times softball Player of the Year.

After a freshman season spent battling injuries to both ankles, Kline hit the ground running in 2023, starting the county slate with a 12-strikeout effort against Winters Mill.

“I wanted to bounce back,” she said. “I put in a ton of work during the offseason so I could be ready to go.”

After leading her team to a county championship and spot in the Class 1A state quarterfinals, Francis Scott Key sophomore Jasmine Kline is already looking at what's next. “I had a good year, but I’ll never stop working,” she said. “We have some more goals to reach as a team and I’m ready to get after it.” (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Whether it was a 111-pitch effort in an April win against Westminster or her 108-pitch outing against South Carroll, Kline kept her head down and carried her team through a season that ended in a county championship, as well as the school’s first softball regional championship in over 30 years.

“I get tired sometimes, but I keep going,” she said. “At the end of the day I just want to win.”

During the Eagles’ playoff run, Kline was equally impressive, throwing 134 pitches in a victory against the Cavaliers in the regional semifinals.

Two days later, Kline threw 210 pitches, striking out 13 in what she called the best game of the season — an 11-inning marathon against Liberty for the regional championship.

Now ready to enjoy her summer — and finally relax during a trip to Colorado — many are looking forward to what the talented sophomore has in store next season. With high expectations for herself, Kline believes there’s another level she can reach.

“I had a good year, but I’ll never stop working,” she said. “We have some more goals to reach as a team and I’m ready to get after it.”

Coach of the Year

Stephen Turner, Francis Scott Key

Turner led the Eagles to a 19-3 record and a trip to the Class 1A state quarterfinals.

“Overall, it was a great season,” he said. “The girls played some really good softball the entire season. We didn’t have many peaks and valleys. We kind of stayed steady throughout the entire year.”

A big part of the team’s success was cohesiveness. With only one senior, Turner empowered his young girls, keeping their confidence high as freshmen and sophomores often stepped up in big moments. Often quiet and reserved in the dugout, Turner gives all his praise to his players.

“It was the underclassmen that got us through the year,” he said. “They made some great plays; it was just amazing to watch.”

With a long season and a young team, Turner found the perfect antidote — team breakfast. The Eagles used the time to bond, creating a relaxing environment to unwind after wins or the rare loss. The outings made the team closer and the confidence sky high as the Eagles ran through the county during the regular season en route to the program’s first regional title in over 30 years.

“He’s super encouraging,” Kline said. “He kept everything maintained and made the smart decisions on who to play where, and what adjustments we needed to make.”

Liberty's Kaelin Ault celebrates scoring a run against Francis Scott Key during a Class 1A regional final on May 17. Ault batted .538 with 29 RBIs and 33 runs for the Lions. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

All-County first team

Kaelin Ault, Liberty, junior, catcher

Ault batted .538 with 29 RBIs and 33 runs for the Lions.

Evelyn Connor, Liberty, junior, first basemen

Connor batted .414 with 19 RBIs.

Jordan Currie, Century, junior, pitcher

Currie started 17 games, winning nine, and finished with a 1.39 ERA and 133 strikeouts.

Kaitlyn Clark, Westminster, junior, first basemen

Clark batted .562 with 25 RBIs.

Manchester Valley's Makenna Deane is greeted by teammates after hitting a two-run homer against Westminster. Deane, also a standout pitcher, batted .462 and hit five home runs this season. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Makenna Deane, Manchester Valley, senior, pitcher

Deane started 17 games, winning nine, and recorded a 3.50 ERA. She also batted .462 and hit five home runs.

Kayla Garland, Westminster, junior, second basemen

Garland batted .443 with 24 RBIs for the Owls.

Manchester Valley's Kasey Thomas slides into second ahead of the throw to Westminster second baseman Kayla Garland. Garland batted .443 with 24 RBIs for the Owls. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Sarah Hart, Liberty, senior, pitcher

Hart went 12-2 as a starting pitcher with a 2.43 ERA.

Maddie Karns, South Carroll, senior, pitcher-outfielder

Karns batted .500 with 26 RBIs for the Cavaliers.

Liberty's Sarah Hart went 12-2 as a starting pitcher with a 2.43 ERA. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Morgan Kenney, Francis Scott Key, sophomore, outfielder

Kenney batted .453 for the Eagles.

Erin Martin, Liberty, sophomore, shortstop

One of the best infielders in the county, Martin also batted over .500 with 26 RBIs.

Gina Sullivan, Westminster, junior, shortstop

Sullivan batted .427 for the Owls.

Francis Scott Key's Emma Taff batted .402 with 15 RBIs. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Emma Taff, Francis Scott Key, junior, third basemen

Taff batted .402 with 15 RBIs and 26 runs.

Emma Tawney, Francis Scott Key, junior, shortstop

Tawney batted .422 with six doubles and two home runs.

Amanda Warehime, South Carroll, senior, outfielder

Warehime batted .444 with 26 RBIs.

Grace Wood, Manchester Valley, junior, outfielder

Wood batted .484 for the Mavericks.

All-County second team

Piper Beahm, Francis Scott Key, freshman, second basemen

April Bitzel, Manchester Valley, infielder

Caitlin Boden, Manchester Valley, second basemen

Caylee Clark, Century, sophomore, third basemen

Hannah DeVincent, Liberty, Sophomore, third basemen

Brianna Dehoff, Francis Scott Key, first basemen

Kendall Jackman, Francis Scott Key, sophomore, outfielder

Sam Rice, South Carroll, senior, catcher

Kasey Thomas, Manchester Valley, junior, shortstop