Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County 2019 Carroll County Boys and Girls Senior All-Star Soccer Games Nov 20, 2019 | 6:16 AM 2019 Carroll County Boys and Girls Senior All-Star Soccer Games Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Western Regional Park. Next Gallery PHOTOS Century vs Oakdale 2A State Volleyball Championship Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County High School Sports Football: Westminster vs. Marriotts Ridge Images from the Owls' 3A East playoff game against the Mustangs in Westminster Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. By Dylan Slagle Nov 15, 2019 Boys Soccer Class 1A state final -- Francis Scott Key vs. Mountain Ridge Volleyball Class 3A state semifinal, Northern-Calvert vs. Westminster Field hockey: Senior All-Star Game Class 1A Field Hockey State Final: Liberty vs Washington Boys soccer 2A State Semifinal, Century vs. Oakdale Girls soccer 2A state semifinal, Century vs. Calvert Westminster vs Urbana in Class 3A Field Hockey State Final Advertisement