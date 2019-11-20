Anjan Singh stood on the other end of a penalty kick for the first time, and the Liberty High School senior didn’t quite know how to play it.
“I was nervous, honestly,” Singh said. “I was like, ‘This is my one chance. I can’t mess this up.’ I’m glad it went in.”
Singh, who spent his fall playing goalie for the Carroll County Athletic League champion Lions, traded his gloves and orange jersey for a field player’s kit and gladly roamed the offensive third for his side in the annual senior all-star game. Singh converted his PK midway through the second half, then added two more goals and to help the White team defeat Red 7-5 at Western Regional Park.
Carroll has its boys and girls seniors on display Tuesday night for one last time together. Singh’s team was made up of players from Century, Liberty, Francis Scott Key, and Winters Mill. The Red team featured Manchester Valley, South Carroll, and Westminster.
On the girls side, Team Black had Liberty, FSK, and SC, while the Gold squad included Century, MV, Westminster, and WM.
Winters Mill’s Jack Mitzelfelt scored two goals for Team White in the boys game, while Red got markers from Jack Metz (Man Valley), Carter Chesney (South Carroll), and Brayden Safely (MV) before things went a little off script.
Singh came out as a striker and netted his PK. A few minutes later, after Singh’s second goal, Team Red’s Luke Anderson (SC) launched the ball off the restart from midfield and the ball went into the net beyond the reach of White keeper Joe Guzzo (in for Singh as his Lions teammate).
Laughter ensued, and Team Red goalie Dan Sanders (Man Valley) got his own turn at a penalty kick not long after Anderson scored. Sanders converted too, but Singh finished things off a little while later with his third goal.
At times more players than usually allowed aside took the field, and teammates enjoyed being out of position now and then.
Rules be damned in the name of fun.
“This is awesome. This is the best time,” Singh said. “You let everything go at the end of the season. You let all the rivalry go and just have a good time. Because this is going to be our last time playing together.”
Liberty’s Brian Weller and Winters Mill’s Ed Romero added goals for Team White.
Carroll claimed a boys soccer state championship fall when Century topped La Plata 1-0 last week in the Class 2A final. Francis Scott Key fell just short in the 1A title game, while Century’s girls went down in overtime to Calvert, the eventual champs, in the 2A state semifinals.
The girls game followed, and things remained scoreless until Emma Alascia (Winters Mill) cashed in on a scoring opportunity late in the contest. Her goal gave Team Gold a 1-0 win, and Alascia was happy to score.
She nearly converted a blast into the upper right corner of the net moments before getting her goal, but South Carroll’s Paige Abbott made a nice save to thwart Alascia at first.
Alascia said she had a blast playing in the senior all-star game and was surprised at how much fun everyone had.
“You expect them to be your rivals and you expect it to be kind of intense,” she said. “But it’s just so much fun paying with everyone. You have fun on the field, you talk on the field. Honestly, I wish I could do it again.”