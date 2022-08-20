South Carroll golf wins season-opening tournament at Westminster National; Century’s Ryan Durborow tops field

South Carroll's Patrick Carl prepares hits an approach shot on the first hole during the season opening golf tournament at Westminster National Golf Course on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Three South Carroll golfers broke 80 at Westminster National to help the Cavaliers race past the rest of Carroll County at Friday’s season-opening tournament.

The Cavaliers were paced by their strong sophomore class headlined Friday by Patrick Carl, who carded a three-over 74. Michael Valerio was right behind him with a 75 and Chase Loden posted a 78. Another sophomore, Josh Vendemia rounded out South Carroll’s scorers with an 82. With a 309 total, South Carroll won the meet by 22 shots.

Advertisement

South Carroll's Michael Valerio attempts a putt on the first green during the season-opening golf tournament at Westminster National Golf Course on Friday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“I was super proud of them,” South Carroll coach Matt Joseph said. “They played real well yesterday at Black Rock [in a tri-match], shot 144, even par. They were real excited from that and coming into today, they were super positive and I think they were definitely hoping to continue from that.

“I think they all have one or two holes they want to get back, but they showed they can take a tough hole, move past it and keep on going.”

Advertisement

While South Carroll ran away with first place, second through fifth was quite a race, as those teams finished within 11 shots of each other.

[ Carroll County 2022 high school golf preview ]

Westminster finished second with a 331, followed by Century (335), Winters Mill (337) and Manchester Valley (342). Liberty shot 350 for sixth and Francis Scott Key (481) rounded out the standings.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Individually, Century’s Ryan Durborow bested the field with a two-under-par 69.

“For a junior, I just think he was extremely composed and was clutch on some big shots,” Century coach Jason Ellis said.

Century's Ryan Durborow hits a tee shot on the first hole during the season-opening golf tournament at Westminster National Golf Course on Friday. Durborow won the tournament with a 69. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Durborow couldn’t have asked for a better start to his round.

“He eagled the first hole,” Ellis said. “He hit two really good shots and then sank his eagle putt. That’s just a great way to start.”

Westminster’s Riley Smith was second with a 72, even par for female golfers at Westminster National.

“Riley Smith played fantastic,” Westminster coach James Carpenter said. “She should compete with the top golfers this year.”

Advertisement

Carl and Valerio were third and fourth, while Loden and Liberty’s Spencer Trump tied for fifth shooting 78 each. Winters Mill’s Tyler Kimble shot a 79, followed by Century’s Brody Comer, Manchester Valley’s Parker Bopst and Winters Mill’s Shane Cole, all with 80s.