Century vs South Carroll boys basketball | PHOTOS

Century's Josh Ahulamibe, right, reaches to attempt a turnover by South Carroll's Tucker Eckert during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Jan 14, 2022
South Carroll and Century during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
(Brian Krista)
South Carroll's Karson Pavlik moves to the hoop for a layup against Century during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
South Carroll's Karson Pavlik moves to the hoop for a layup against Century during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Chase Fowble, right, tries to dribble away from defensive pressure by Century's John Pavlick during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
South Carroll's Chase Fowble, right, tries to dribble away from defensive pressure by Century's John Pavlick during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Century's Ben Chenoweth moves in position to attempt a shot with South Carroll's Karson Pavlik (22) trying for a block during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Century's Ben Chenoweth moves in position to attempt a shot with South Carroll's Karson Pavlik (22) trying for a block during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Century's Brent Wehland tries to get a shot off with South Carroll's Chase Fowble defending on the play during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Century's Brent Wehland tries to get a shot off with South Carroll's Chase Fowble defending on the play during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Tucker Eckert celebrates after a bucket to extend their lead over Century during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
South Carroll's Tucker Eckert celebrates after a bucket to extend their lead over Century during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Century's Josh Ahulamibe, right, reaches to attempt a turnover by South Carroll's Tucker Eckert during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Century's Josh Ahulamibe, right, reaches to attempt a turnover by South Carroll's Tucker Eckert during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Century's Josh Ahulamibe, center, looks for an open teammate while double covered by South Carroll's Chase Fowble, left, and Owen Scott during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Century's Josh Ahulamibe, center, looks for an open teammate while double covered by South Carroll's Chase Fowble, left, and Owen Scott during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Nate Boore, right, takes aim at a shot over a block attempt by Century's Brent Wehland during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
South Carroll's Nate Boore, right, takes aim at a shot over a block attempt by Century's Brent Wehland during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Century's John Pavlick attempts a shot with South Carroll's Owen Scott defending during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Century's John Pavlick attempts a shot with South Carroll's Owen Scott defending during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Century's Brent Wehland attempts a shot from 3-point range during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Century's Brent Wehland attempts a shot from 3-point range during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
