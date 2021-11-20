(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County South Carroll vs Williamsport football playoffs | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Nov 19, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement South Carroll and Williamsport during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Williamsport football Nate Boore celebrates with South Carroll students after their win over Williamsport during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football South Carroll receiver Drake Hebron runs with the ball as Williamsport's Cole Rourke attempts to make a tackle during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football Williamsport quarterback Brady Neff is tackled in the backfield by South Carroll's Nate Boore and Noah Strzelczyk (5) during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football South Carroll's Nate Boore wraps up the leg of Williamsport's Darby Bryant to stop further progress after a reception during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football South Carroll running back AJ Rodrigues looks for a hole in the Williamsport defense on his way to a second quarter touchdown run during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football Williamsport quarterback Brady is pressured out of the pocket by South Carroll's Jackson Moore (15) during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football South Carroll's Jackson Strzelczyk raises to the ball in the air after a fourth quarter touchdown catch against Williamsport during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football South Carroll's Logan Miller is hoisted in the air by teammate Lance Crown as they celebrate with Jackson Strzelczyk (81) following Miller's third quarter touchdown catch against Williamsport during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football Williamsport's Thomas Detrick is tackled by a pack of South Carroll defenders including Noah Strzelczyk (5) , Ben Simmens and AJ Rodrigues (1) during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football South Carroll's Logan Miller goes above Williamsport's Ryan Miller to make a catch before running the rest of the field for a second quarter touchdown during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football A group of South Carroll student Santas cheer on the Cavaliers football team after a big offensive play against Williamsport during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football Williamsport's Thomas Detrick intercepts a pass between South Carroll receivers Drake Hebron (22) and AJ Rodrigues during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Williamsport football South Carroll running back AJ Rodrigues tries to outrun defensive pressure by Williamsport's Thomas Detrick during a 2A/1A state quarterfinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Advertisement