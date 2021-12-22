Late pins help No. 3 South Carroll wrestling outlast No. 9 Sparrows Point, 38-33

With wrestling on hold throughout much of the Baltimore area because of rising coronavirus cases forcing shutdowns, Tuesday night’s match between No. 3 South Carroll and No. 9 Sparrows Point had the potential to be the state’s best dual meet in 2021.
The highly-anticipated showdown delivered.
Trailing with three matches remaining, the Cavaliers leaned on their experience to rally late and beat the Pointers, 38-33, in a battle of unbeaten teams Tuesday evening.
After junior AJ Rodrigues, a state champion two years ago, pinned Sparrows Point’s Adam Rode in the 160-pound match to give South Carroll a 32-30 lead. In the next bout, senior Brandon Athey (170) sealed South Carroll’s victory with a pin, sparking a frenzy among teammates and fans in the stands.
Those two pins turned a 30-26 deficit into an insurmountable eight-point lead with one match to go.
“My mentality for the match is I’ve been doing this for a few years now, so you’ve just got to keep your nerves,” Athey said. “Keep your poise and just go out there and do your thing. At the end of the day, I don’t look at the team score. I just look to go out there, do my thing and hope for the best turnout possible.”
Sparrows Point (4-1) opened the match with three consecutive victories, two by fall and one by forfeit. Both Dom Parks (195) and Jacob Siegal (220) set the tone early.
However, the Cavaliers (12-0) quickly settled in by winning five of the next six matches. Freshman Evan Owen (106) picked up the Cavaliers’ first win of the dual meet with an 11-2 major decision. Junior Gage Owen (138), who like Rodrigues is a defending state champion at 120 pounds, capped off that successful stretch with a pin, helping South Carroll keep the momentum.
“This team is more of a family,” South Carroll coach Matt Thomas said. “We have four sets of brothers on our team, so eight of our kids — mostly in our starting lineup — are from the same family. Everybody knows what their single job is. Nobody really folds under pressure. We knew when we get down, it’s alright, we’re going to bounce back. We’ve got to just hold and once we make that turn, we’re good.”
Continuing with the theme of the back-and-forth affair, the Pointers picked up a much-needed victory at 145 pounds when Cavaliers senior Anthony Bond was unable to finish his bout due to an injury. The injury default gave Sparrows Point six points, extending the lead to 30-22.
Down the stretch, South Carroll won three of the final four matches to secure the victory.
Though the victory was out of reach, Sparrows Point’s Gage Carr (182) defeated junior Rylan Moose by decision, creating the final five-point margin.
“I like where we started and I know where their studs are,” Sparrows Point coach Michael Whisner said. “I thought to be competitive in the match we were going to get those upper weights, and the upper weights really came through. It went back and forth between those guys. We’ll learn and bounce back. It’s great to have this in December.”
Wrestling
Winters Mill 78, Joppatown 6
106: Gaeng (WM) FFT [6–0]
113: Dell (WM) FFT [12–0]
120: Dwyer (WM) FFT [18–0]
126: Goodwin (WM) pinned Negron (JT) 3:21 [24–0]
132: Hawkins (WM) pinned Bryant (JT) 1:59 [30–0]
138: Claypool (WM) FFT [36–0]
145: Crouch (WM) pinned Harris (JT) 0:54 [42–0]
152: Forte (WM) FFT [48–0]
160: J. Richmond (WM) FFT [54–0]
170: Kues (WM) FFT [60–0]
182: Love (WM) FFT [66–0]
195: Saurborn (WM) FFT [72–0]
220: Dugue (JT) pinned S. Richmond (WM) 2:58 [72–6]
285: Serafin (WM) FFT [78–6]
Winters Mill 51, C. Milton Wright 24
106: Gaeng (WM) dec. Bowers (CMW) 5 – 1 [3–0]
113: Dell (WM) pinned Nguyen (CMW) 0:57 [9–0]
120: Hope (CMW) dec. Dwyer (WM) 5 – 4 [9–3]
126: Gourgoulianis (CMW) FFT [9–9]
132: Sweeny (CMW) pinned Goodwin (WM) 2:39 [9–15]
138: Claypool (WM) pinned Kurklin (CMW) 0:19 [15–15]
145: Crouch (WM) FFT [21–15]
152: Forte (WM) pinned C. Goscinski (CMW) 2:42 [27–15]
160: VanSykle (CMW) pinned J. Richmond (WM) 1:53 [27–21]
170: Love (WM) pinned Campana (CMW) 4:25 [33–21]
182: Coleman (CMW) dec. Saurborn (WM) 8 – 2 [33–24]
195: Prodohel (WM) pinned Marzen (CMW) 2:36 [39–24]
220: S. Richmond (WM) pinned Hereck (CMW) 2:33 [45–24]
285: Serafin (WM) pinned Welch (CMW) 3:17 [51–24]
Girls Basketball
Liberty 66, FSK 44
Jess Littlejohn and Maddi Haggerty scored 20 points each to lead the Lions (2-0, 5-1) to the victory over Francis Scott Key. Littlejohn added 10 assists, while Haggerty had 5. Jenna Liska (8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists) and Dani Paulsen (5 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists) also had big games.
L: Jess Littlejohn 20, Maddi Haggerty 20, Jenna Liska 8, Gigi hall 8, Dani Paulsen 5, Kate Broom 3, Kourtney Goff 2.
FSK: Ally M. 14, Summer B. 14, Drew W. 4, Ashley W. 4, Lizzi B. 3, Abby B. 2, Wilcoria T. 2, Sierra R. 1.
Halftime: 36-24 L.