(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Nov 26, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Harford Tech and South Carroll during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football Harford Tech's Kevin Mendez (1) pushes forward for a fourth quarter touchdown despite Noah Strzelczyk (5) and South Carroll defenders at the goalline during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll's Gage Duncan (8) and teammates celebrate on the field following their 14-13 win over Harford Tech during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football Harford Tech's Kevin Mendez wraps up the legs of South Carroll runner AJ Rodrigues during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football Harford Tech's Kelvin Mendez runs with the ball, looking for a gap in the South Carroll defense during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll's Nate Boore celebrates with students on the field following their 14-13 win over Harford Tech during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll receiver Carter Mazalewski runs to the endzone for the winning touchdown during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll's football team celebrates their 14-13 win over Harford Tech during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football Harford Tech running back Kelvin Mendez cannot be stopped by South Carroll's Brandon Athey as he dives into the endzone for a first quarter touchdown during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football Harford Tech's Kevin Mendez, right, tries to elude South Carroll tacklers Jacob Bisser (62) and Mchael Pizzuto during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football Harford Tech teammates, from left, Kevin Mendez, Wyatt Dudeck and Zackary Rives celebrate a touchdown against South Carroll during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll's Carter Mazalewski takes a knee after an interception, in front of teammate AJ Rodrigues, to help clinch their 14-13 win over Harford Tech during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football Harford Tech's Kelvin Mendez is tackled by South Carroll's Noah Strzelczyk during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll's Logan Miller (2) celebrates a touchdown catch with teammate Jacob Bisser (62) during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game against Harford Tech at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll head coach Mike Krause and his players celebrate following their 14-13 win over Harford Tech during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll's Ryan Barnard tosses a pass, over Harford Tech defender Wyatt Dudeck (88), resulting in the winning touchdown during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll's Lance, left, makes a tackle on Harford Tech running back Kevin Mendez, stopping a scoring chance inside the 5-yard line during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football Harford Tech's Junior Aderomilehin (13) is stopped short of gaining a first down by South Carroll defenders Nate Boore and Logan Millerz, bottom, during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football Harford Tech running back Kelvin Mendez makes South Carroll's Jacob Shaw miss a tackle in the backfield during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll's Logan Miller , right, makes a catch in the endzone despite defensive pressure from Harford Tech's Andrew Lane during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football Harford Tech's Kelvin Mendez is tackled by South Carroll's AJ Rodrigues, left, and Logan Miller after picking up yardage for a first down during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll's Carter Mazalewski (7) celebrates the winning touchdown catch with teammate Gage Duncan against Harford Tech during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Tech vs South Carroll state semifinal football South Carroll's running back AJ Rodrigues is stopped by a group of Harford Tech defenders during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement