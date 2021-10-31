South Carroll football makes late defensive stand to beat FSK, complete undefeated regular season

South Carroll junior AJ Rodrigues saved the Cavaliers perfect season with a big play — on defense.
Rodrigues has shined all year running the ball and returning kicks, but against Francis Scott Key on Saturday night he made his biggest impact on the other side of the ball.
The playmaking junior swatted away a pass in the end zone on fourth down with under 20 seconds to play to preserve the Cavaliers’ 13-7 victory over the Eagles in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday night.
“AJ is a special player,” South Carroll head coach Mike Kraus said. “[Players like Rodrigues] come to your program once in a blue moon. He can do it special teams, he can do it on offense and as you saw tonight he did it on defense. He’s very disciplined, very responsible and accountable for what he is supposed to do.”
The win completed a perfect regular season for the Cavaliers (6-0, 9-0), an accomplishment the program has achieved only once since 2010.
“Back when we were on JV, we had a goal of bringing back greatness at South Carroll,” Rodrigues said. “It feels great to go undefeated, but now we are ready for the playoffs. [We are] 0-0, ready to win the state title.”
The Eagles used a potent running attack to keep the game tied at 7-7 late into the third quarter. South Carroll senior quarterback Ryan Barnard then went into his bag of tricks to give the Cavaliers the lead.
With South Carroll struggling to move the ball and facing a third and long, Barnard took off and leapt over a defender to move the chains. After a penalty on the next play moved the Cavaliers back, Barnard delivered another big play as the third quarter ended.
The senior quarterback dropped back to pass on third down and was immediately pressured. He spun out of the grasp of a defender. Scrambling around, Barnard threw the ball back across his body toward senior wideout Logan Miller. The ball was tipped up in the air by a defender before Miller hauled it in for a first down inside the red zone.
“I saw a one-on-one on the edge, so I took my chances with my guy,” Barnard said. “We really like our chances [with] one-on-ones like that.”
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Rodrigues got the ball inside the 10 for the Cavaliers and Barnard scored on a keeper a few plays later to give South Carroll its first lead of the game at 13-7.
Rodrigues and the Cavaliers’ defense made that score stand despite a well-executed running attack from Francis Scott Key quarterback Jarren Rutter. Rutter picked up five first downs over two drives on the ground, but the Eagles just couldn’t punch it in.
“I’m extremely proud of the kids,” Eagles head coach Will Thompson said. “They battled all night. We knew coming in this weekend was going to be pretty sloppy. They do a really good job of getting after the passer. Couple that with the muddy conditions, we just felt like we [should] put an emphasis on the run this week.”
The Eagles can feel confident heading into next week’s playoffs after being able to go head-to-head with the top team in the county and coming up one play short.
“I say without a doubt,” Thompson said of his team’s ability to hang with any other team. “An atrocious non-call on [fourth down]. On fourth down, my guy can’t go make a play if he’s tackled. We shouldn’t have put the game in the hands of the officials. At the end of the day, my kids fight and my kids battle too and they deserve equal opportunities. But yeah, I’m extremely proud of my kids. They battled.”
South Carroll found itself in a rare position early as it trailed heading into the second quarter after Rutter gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead with a 2-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.
The Cavaliers responded after that as their offense got in gear after struggling in the first quarter. Barnard hit junior wideout Drake Hebron for 8 yards to move the ball deep into Eagles’ territory. After another completion, Rodrigues finished the drive with a 1-yard dash up the middle to knot the score at 7-7 going into the half.
For Kraus, this was a good test against a well-coached football team. That is something his team will get used to seeing, starting with a home playoff game next week.
“We knew going in this was going to be a tough game,” he said. “We knew we were going to get their best game. We didn’t panic on the sideline, and we stayed composed.”
For Barnard, finishing the regular season undefeated and leading one of the most potent offenses in recent Carroll history is great. But it all starts over now.
“We are looking at it as a brand-new season,” he said. “We are leaving our regular-season in the past, it doesn’t mean anything. It’s win or lose and go home. We are taking the postseason really serious, and we are going to try to make a run for it.”
South Carroll 13, FSK 7
FSK – Jarren Rutter 2-yard run (Keith LaPierre kick good)
SC – AJ Rodrigues 1-yard run (Ryan Barnard kick good)
SC – Barnard 6-yard run (Conversion no good)