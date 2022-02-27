South Carroll crowns nine champions at 1A North Region tournament, sending 10 wrestlers to 2A/1A state tournament

Class 1A state dual champions South Carroll will send a strong contingent to the state individual tournament this weekend at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. The state girls tournament starts on Thursday with the boys tournament running Friday and Saturday. State finals are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ten Cavaliers qualified for the 2A/1A state championships out of the 1A North Regional. The top two finishers in each weight class qualified for states.
Of the 10 Cavaliers moving on, nine won regional championships — Evan Owen (106 pounds), Ryan Athey (120), Michael Pizzuto (126), Gage Owen (132), Anthony Bond (138), AJ Rodrigues (160), Rylan Moose (170), Janero Marchany (195) and Logan Brightful (285). Manny Rodrigues also advanced after finishing second at 152.
Manny Rodrigues was beaten by Liberty’s Ryan Ohler in the finals after Ohler won a 3-2 decision. Ohler and his brother, Dylan, were the only two Liberty wrestlers advancing. Dylan Ohler pinned Francis Scott Key’s Patrick Mattingly in the 113-pound final.
Mattingly was one of seven FSK boys advancing to states, all finishing as regional runners-up. Joining Mattingly are Nate Taylor (120), Zach Kinloch (126), Bodey Griffin (160), Liam Weeks (170), Gabe Dell (195) and Jacob Dell (220).
FSK also had four girls qualifying for states, all winning regional championships: Ava Rupp (115), Aylin Rivas (125), McKenzie Koon (130) and Maddie Dehoff (155).
In the 2A West Regional at Manchester Valley, the host Mavericks qualified three boys to states. Travis Green (145), Jake Boog (152) and Kobe Pennewell (220) all advanced.
Also, Century’s Jake Hurst (132) won the regional championship, pinning Oakland Mills’ Mason Cowell in the second round. Winters Mill’s Chris Gaeng (106) finished as regional runner-up, also qualifying for states.
In the girls bracket, Manchester Valley’s Layla Lagunas (105), Faith Day (110), Bella Canby (140) and Katie Martin (155) picked up regional championships. Summer Shackelford (120) was a regional runner-up.
Winters Mill got regional championships from Andrea Antunez (115), Gabi McLeod (145) and Deborah Flores (170). Alivia Esworthy (110), Lexi Mettile (140), Lilly Ulmer-Glass (190) and Roan McAuley (235) were regional runners-up.
Westminster hosted the 3A East Regional and will have a strong contingent at the 4A/3A state tournament. Ryder Eckenbarger (138) and Kaden Bryan (285) picked up regional championships for the Owls, both winning their finals by pin. Braden Vacca (132), Ty Streib (145) and Connor Kolarek (182) were runners-up.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
In the girls bracket, Caroline McCann (120), Hannah Cunningham (125), Izabella Miller (130), Brinley Tozer (145) and Grace Howard (155) won regional championships for the Owls. Jakelin Martinez (170) was a runner-up.