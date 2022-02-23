Varsity Q&A: Taylor Leaman, key contributor for Carroll County champion Manchester Valley girls basketball, talks team potential

A balanced offense combined with a stingy defense has been a successful formula for Manchester Valley girls basketball. The Mavericks finished the regular season 20-2, won the Carroll County championship and have hopes of a deep playoff run.

Senior Taylor Leaman has been a big part of the Mavericks’ success, not only with strong play on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor but also with her leadership.

Leaman recently talked to the Carroll County Times about what makes this year’s Manchester Valley team so special.

Can you give me a brief overview of the team’s season and what’s been behind the success?

I think our team just clicks. It’s all about teamwork in my opinion. No one can be selfish on the team, we all have to work together to win these games. We can see that, when we do lose, like our two losses, it’s been because we’re arguing with each other on the court, which doesn’t help. When we work together and come together, that helps us be successful.

What were the emotions after clinching the county championship last week?

It was insane. I’ve never felt a feeling like that before. It was definitely nerve-racking because [Westminster] came back on us, but once again we came back together and finished it through.

After putting so much into winning the county title, how do you flip the switch to get ready for the playoffs?

I think it’s important to remember to let us know we can do it and everything’s possible. But I also think we do need to put it on the backburner for now, because it doesn’t matter as of now. Playoffs are a whole new game. We can’t walk in thinking we’re better than anyone else. We should celebrate it later and hopefully celebrate a state title as well.

Do you feel the team’s where it needs to be right now going into the playoffs?

I think we’re in a good place right now, but I definitely think we can improve. There’s always room for improvement. I think we got like six practices coming up before our next playoff game. So we’ll have to put in the work to be ready.

I know on your team you have some girls who were recruited to play college basketball, some lacrosse recruits and others. How does everyone mesh?

I think it makes us a really unique team, and that works in our favor. Everybody has their role and everybody knows their strengths and weaknesses. When one person has a weakness, another one has a strength in that field.

If everyone has a role, what’s yours?

Mine is as a leader and a captain, to make sure everyone is doing their job, helping each other up and not discouraging each other. I also think I play a big role on defense. There are some games where I have my offensive runs, but for the most part, my defense is what helps our team.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since first grade maybe, when I started playing rec. Then I went to travel and then AAU.

Is there anyone, either a pro or college player, or just someone locally that you’ve modeled your game after?

[Manchester Valley grad and current Quinnipiac guard] Mackenzie DeWees. Coach always talks about her and how she never puts her head down even if she’s having a bad game.

Is basketball going to be in your future after high school?

No, this is it for me. I plan on going pre-med. So, I don’t see basketball in my future, don’t think I’d have a lot of time. Maybe coaching down the road.

I want to learn a little more about the team. Do you guys listen to any songs in the locker room to get you fired up before a game?

I’m horrible with song names, but it’s like, ‘With my team,’ or something like that. And all the verses are team-led and team-focused. All the beats are good.

Manchester Valley's Taylor Leaman, right, looking to pass during a Dec. 17 game against Liberty, said winning the county championship "was insane." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Do you have any good luck superstitions or postgame celebration rituals?

Nothing really pregame, but after the game if we win, we go in the locker room and make a video of us screaming, putting our new record up.

If there’s a team dinner, where you guys going?

Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A for sure. We all love Chick-fil-A, love their milkshakes, chicken nuggets, everything about it.

If there’s a chicken nugget eating contest, who’s winning?

Reese Kresslein. Reese can down some nuggets.

Staying with the players, if you have to point to one person you think would make the best coach someday, who would it be?

Kyrsten Lucas, 100%. She sees the court in ways nobody else does. She’s always helping people. She really understands the game, has great character.

Who’s got the best team spirit, where if someone’s down, you can always count on this person to lighten the mood or lift people up?

Brenna Murphy. She’s always there supporting me, supporting her teammates on the bench. You can see videos of her going insane on the bench when one of us scores. She plays a big role in my game. Whenever I miss a layup or something, she’s the first one I go to to help me get over it.

Who’s the best dancer on the team?