Varsity Q&A: Westminster wrestler Kaden Bryan on how he got into the sport and capping his high school career with a state championship

Westminster senior Kaden Bryan capped his high school wrestling career in grand fashion, winning the MPSSAA Class 4A/3A 285-pound state championship last weekend.

Bryan finished the season 28-1, with his only loss coming against South River’s Racheil Coney in January. Bryan avenged that defeat, edging Coney in the state final in a tiebreaker, 2-1.

Bryan recently talked to the Carroll County Times about his state championship season, his history in the sport and all things wrestling.

Going back a bit, while the pandemic was going on and the sport was shut down, what did you have to do to stay sharp?

I went to a couple camps that were minimal risk for getting quarantined. I worked out with a personal trainer so I could stay in shape in the offseason. I never stopped training, never stopped wrestling.

Coming off a canceled year in 2021, was it tough to gauge expectations for this season?

It was a little tough to figure out what to expect. During 2020, it wasn’t really all that challenging in Carroll County in my weight class. It was tough to figure out, though, what the rest of the state would be like this year. I got my answer when I wrestled Racheil Coney for the first time. I immediately knew after wrestling him it would be tough going into states.

Westminster's Kaden Bryan tries to escape control by South River's Racheil Coney in the Class 4A/3A heavyweight final during the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on March 5. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Losing that match to Coney in January, did any doubt creep in after that?

There was definitely a lot of doubt. To say the least, I was very sad I lost that match. I wanted this season to go undefeated. I thought that would’ve been really, really cool. But I realize I couldn’t use this as a way to get bummed out; I gotta use this as fuel. I researched that match over and over again to see where exactly I could improve, and the biggest thing was I have to stay moving the entire time.

So when the brackets came out, were you hoping for a rematch with Coney?

Absolutely. I really wanted to wrestle him to avenge my loss. As soon as I saw he was on the other side of the bracket, I really just wanted to face him in the finals.

In a final match that is so close and so evenly matched and such a struggle to score, is it tough to stay focused and not let up?

I’ve been dealing with those kinds of odds in practice the entire year. I’ve been learning to keep my composure during a tough practice or a tough match with my coaches. At the end of that match, all I knew was that I trained my entire year for this and I know I can get the final point. Just had to keep fighting.

What did that win mean for you personally that everything you worked for culminated in a state championship?

It showed that all the work I put in, all the bones I broke, it showed that it paid off in the greatest way.

How long have you been wrestling?

Since eighth grade.

What got you into it?

A movie actually. It was a movie about a kid that moved in from Iran during the hostage situation and he won states in wrestling. I actually watched it the day before states. My dad sent it to me when he was deployed. I thought I should go into it since it looked like fun.

A lot of state champion wrestlers have been in the sport since they were 6, 7 years old. Coming in late, was it tough to match the level of some kids that were doing it all their lives?

My first year I really wanted to give up because I knew that I wouldn’t be as good as some of these kids, but I kept fighting and knew if I worked hard enough, I would catch up. And eventually I did.

Are you going to wrestle in college?

Yes, at Shenandoah University.

What was it about Shenandoah that attracted you?

The coaches most of all. I’ve been seeing a couple colleges trying to see what I liked and what I didn’t. The No. 1 thing about Shenandoah that really stuck with me was the environment and coaches. At a couple colleges, the coaches were absent and didn’t want anything to do with it. At Shenandoah, I wasn’t the only one getting attention at the prospect camp, but he was making time for everyone and showed he really cared about the people he was trying to get to.

What’s a song you listen to, to get pumped up before a match?

“Thunderstruck” by AC/DC. Our coach has an exercise we do for “Thunderstruck.” Everyone from Westminster would hear that song and immediately get angry.

Westminster's Kaden Bryan celebrates his state championship win with his coach at the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on March 5. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

With the season now over, and you didn’t have to worry about making weight, what was your first big meal?

Actually, I didn’t eat for a while. I weighed in at 227 at the tournament. I was eating 6,500 calories a day so I could stay at heavyweight. So it was a great feeling to not eat for once.

When you were eating, what’s the best place in town for a good meal?

I’m not that picky when it comes to meals themselves, but when it comes to a snack, a Hoffman’s chocolate chip cookie dough milkshake.

If you had to pick any teammate to go after the world tag team titles, who would it be?

Connor Kolarek. Him and Randy Green. I’d need both of them. Randy has been my partner for three years now. He can take down a mountain. And Connor is such a technical wrestler, he can beat anyone if he puts his mind to it.

If it came down to a championship wrestling match, Godzilla vs. King Kong, who would win?

Are they allowed to use powers?

No, straight-up wrestling.