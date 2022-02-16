Varsity Q&A: Andrew Marcinko, catalyst for Century boys basketball’s success, discusses Knights’ playoff potential and more

The Century boys basketball team has put together a stellar 2021-22 campaign, sitting at 17-2 overall and 10-1 in Carroll County through Monday. Since a loss at South Carroll on Jan. 14, it’s only county loss, the Knights have won eight straight games.

There’s been a lot to celebrate so far as the Knights have clinched their fourth straight county championship, and earlier this season coach George Wunder won his 300th career game.

Advertisement

A big reason for the success has been junior guard Andrew Marcinko. The sharpshooter has consistently been the team’s leading scorer as his 70 made 3-pointers with three regular-season games left are the most in a single season in program history.

Marcinko recently talked to the Carroll County Times about how the season has gone so far, and all things basketball and Century.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s been a pretty successful year for you and Century so far. What do you attribute the success to?

We’ve been playing together for a long time. We’re all very familiar with how each other plays and we all play well together. It’s all come together since the start of the season. At the start of the season, we started coming out slow. We had to get the chemistry back, but now I think we’re on a roll.

With some of the pieces you guys have, a lot of guys that can score, how do you all mesh together to get the most out of your games?

Everyone has their role. Some are more on defense, some are more on offense. When one’s not on that day — everyone has their off days — we’re always trying to get the other one on. Everyone is starting to contribute a lot. That helps us a lot.

How much do you look at matchups and see, maybe the inside will open against this team or maybe the perimeter will be open against this other team?

We look at a lot of things, a lot of the games have been favorable inside, others more outside. We’re just grateful we have all the pieces on our team to where we can have that.

The success you guys have had, 17 wins, was that was expected before the season?

Yeah, our coaches hold us to a very high standard. We have a lot of great coaches like Coach Wunder, coach [Clay] Collins and a lot of the other ones. They put in a lot of time with us and make sure we’re prepared for each game.

Advertisement

Speaking of Coach Wunder, you hit a pretty big milestone for him a few weeks ago. How special was that to win the 300th game for him?

It was awesome to be a part of that, especially against Liberty at home. It was a great day. We were very prepared for that game, came out ready to play. And we rolled.

With what’s coming up the next few weeks, do you feel your team is where it needs to be to make a playoff run?

Yeah, we’re getting there. We just need to keep practicing hard and playing hard. As long as we come ready for every game.

What’s going to be the one factor that will carry you to a deep postseason run?

We just play smart. Stay prepared, stay ready, play smart and we should be all right.

How nice is it to, after all the uncertainty of the past couple years, to be able to get a season in and know that — knock on wood — this will be a season you get to see through to its end?

I’m just glad we’re able to play with all that’s going on. It looks pretty likely we’ll have a postseason this year. I’m just very excited, all the guys are.

You told me you like college basketball more than the NBA. What is it about the college game that appeals to you more?

The NBA, it just doesn’t seem as competitive. In college, there’s a lot more to play for. Every guy is fighting for their spot to get drafted.

I want to get to know the team a little bit more. Tell me the first person that comes to mind. What teammate do you think will make the best coach one day?

Probably Brent Wehland.

Who can give the best motivational speeches? Who can really fire the team up?

Definitely Josh Ahulamibe, very motivating. He makes me want to run through a brick wall every game.

Which teammate would you least want to cook the team dinner?