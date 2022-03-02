Varsity Q&A: South Carroll’s Madelyn Boyce on her championship performances at state indoor track

South Carroll’s Madelyn Boyce had a golden day Feb. 22 at the MPSSAA Class 1A indoor track and field championships. Boyce won a state title in the 500 meters, then followed it up by joining South Carroll’s gold medal-winning 4x400 relay.
Boyce is also a standout soccer player for the Cavaliers and is getting ready for the outdoor track season.
She recently talked to the Carroll County Times about her experience at states and what the future holds.
Take me back to that day [at the Class 1A meet]. What were the emotions like getting crowned with a couple championships?
There were a lot of emotions. Going into the meet I was really nervous, especially having to run at the Baltimore Armory, it wasn’t an actual track and not knowing how the surface would be. This was also our first time in 1A so I hadn’t run against these girls yet or even knew who they were. It was nerve-racking.
When I got first, it was really exciting, cause I knew I wanted it. I got first at regionals, so I was hoping I could get first again. There were a lot of emotions, I was really proud of myself.
Yeah, that floor did not look like it was the easiest thing to run on.
Yeah, it was a little slippery, but I managed.
Was there anything you had to do to train differently for that?
Not really, I know people told me to wipe dust off my shoes. So before I ran, I wiped them with my hand and hopefully just got some friction, make sure I didn’t slide on the curves.
Two gold medals, that had to be a good capstone for what had to be one of the crazier indoor seasons maybe ever. Was it tough to navigate through COVID stoppages and weather issues and everything else?
It was hard. Commitment is a big thing for me, I always show up to practice. And even though a lot of meets got canceled, we were told we were going to have a state meet, and counties and regionals, so I knew that’s what I had to work toward. Especially since it’s my senior year, I’m running in college, so I knew I wanted to get my times in and prepare for next year. The motivation within myself, even though things were getting canceled, that kept me focused.
What college are you going to run for?
University of Lynchburg. I’m playing soccer there but they said I could run track, too.
Is there any difference between winning an individual championship and winning as part of a relay team?
I think I like relays a lot more. It’s a lot more fun, you have a team to fall back on. My relay team was my sister and my best friends, so having people close to you, it makes the time so much more fun. Winning individually, I’m proud of myself, but winning as a team, it’s pretty special.
Looking toward the outdoor track season, is there anything you can take from this indoor experience to help in outdoor?
I hope I can PR [personal record] in the 400. Since I felt how this is getting first, I want to get it again, be as successful in the outdoor season as I was in indoor.
Before a race or a soccer game, are there any songs you listen to, to get you fired up?
I like country music, even though that’s not something that usually gets people “fired up,” but I like Morgan Wallen. I always listen to him.
Do you have any superstitions?
For soccer, I always put my right sock and shinguard and cleat on before my left. Before I run, for relays we always kiss the baton.
What’s your favorite place to eat in town?
I like Katana, it’s a sushi restaurant.
Obviously, you’re a runner, and you’re in soccer, but with the Winter Olympics just ending, if you were to go for the gold in a winter event, which would it be?
I’ve been snowboarding this winter, I think that would be cool to go for.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you want to go?
Italy and Greece.