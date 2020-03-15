MPSSAA sets potential return for spring high school sports

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association on Friday updated its timeline on the potential return of spring sports, giving Carroll County teams a glimpse at what might lie ahead with the coronavirus concerns.
The MPSSAA released a statement saying all teams are required to cancel practices through March 30, which is the first day back to school following a statewide two-week break mandated by Maryland State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon. When schools reopen, teams won’t be allowed to practice until they have been authorized by their respective educational agency.
The MPSSAA says all athletic contests are cancelled through April 6, which now becomes the first available play date for scheduling consideration. March 20 was the original start date.
The MPSSAA also says teams should reconsider games played after April 6 that may include more than 250 people, as well as any potential opponents that may be out-of-state.
The boys and girls basketball state tournaments remain postponed at this time, according to the statement.
“The MPSSAA will remain vigilant regarding interscholastic athletics and the health and safety of students and school communities,” the statement reads. “The MPSSAA will continue work collaboratively with the [Maryland State Department of Education] and other relevant state agencies to determine the best route for interscholastic athletics to resume. All schools should direct questions to their local educational agencies and be mindful this guidance may change at any given time.”
The state’s private schools have a similar plan in place.
The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday suspended all athletic activities from March 16-29, and the league officials will meet March 30 to determine the next step. Gerstell’s boys lacrosse team competes in the MIAA and had its season opener set for March 12 against Concordia Prep, but the game was canceled after Concordia Prep closed for that day.
Gerstell’s baseball team is the reigning MIAA B Conference champion. The Falcons were set to open their season March 23 against Century, the three-time reigning Carroll County Athletic League champs.
Meanwhile, the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland released a statement to say it’s halting sports until April 10, and its league officials are planning to re-evaluate April 13. The IAAM’s potential re-start date is April 20, providing five days of practice prior to resuming any spring season competitions.
Gerstell’s girls lacrosse team is in the IAAM’s A Conference.