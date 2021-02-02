Carroll County Athletic League winter schedule picks up after snow delay

The final two weeks of Carroll County’s winter high school sports season are heating up, with big matchups on tap and some championship events added to the mix.
Games were postponed Monday and Tuesday because of inclement weather, but the schedule is back on track to resume Wednesday.
Century’s boys basketball team remains atop the Carroll County Athletic League standings at 5-1. The Knights suffered their first loss of the winter last week when Liberty eked out a 61-60 victory thanks to a buzzer-beater from Justin Sheetz.
Century rebounded by beating Manchester Valley (0-7) last Saturday and connecting on 18 3-pointers, the second most in a game in program history. The Lions, meanwhile, are holding onto the second-place spot at 4-2, having split their two games with Century, with South Carroll close behind at 5-3.
Century has five games remaining in the regular season, beginning with Winters Mill (1-4) on Thursday and Westminster (5-4) on Friday. Liberty gets the Cavaliers on Wednesday before facing Francis Scott Key (4-3) on Thursday and Friday.
Century won the CCAL title last season, its fifth in seven seasons. Liberty shared the county crown with the Knights in 2019.
Liberty’s girls basketball team is undefeated at 8-0 and closing in on its first county championship in six years. The Lions last week beat Century (6-2) for the second time this season, and have Winters Mill (1-5) on Wednesday and FSK (0-6) on Friday.
The Knights host Westminster (2-4) on Friday, while South Carroll (5-3) plays FSK on Wednesday. Manchester Valley (3-5) hosts the Owls on Wednesday and Winters Mill on Friday.
Liberty won the girls hoops county title in 2015, the program’s first since 1998.
South Carroll’s wrestling team is also unbeaten, and the Cavaliers (7-0) are on the verge of repeating as CCAL champions. SC was set to wrestle Westminster (5-1) on Tuesday before the match was postponed along with the rest of the slate. A makeup date for the county clash has yet to be determined with the winter season set to end Feb. 12.
The Cavs beat the Owls 51-18 on Jan. 7 in Winfield.
Westminster visits Man Valley (4-2) on Thursday, while Liberty (1-3) hosts Francis Scott Key (0-6) and Century (1-4) on the same night in separate dual meets. Winters Mill (2-4) had matches against Liberty and FSK already postponed this week.
Wrestling is slated to have its county championship meet take place next week at Westminster High School. The 106-145 weight classes will be held Feb. 9, along with any girls matches, and the 152-285 weight classes go off Feb. 11. There won’t be any team scoring this year, and teams are permitted to enter more than one wrestler per weight class.
Century High School is set to host the CCAL indoor track championship meet Saturday on its stadium track, with the boys events starting at 11 a.m. and the girls events at 1:30. The meet is weather permitting — Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies but temperatures around 40 degrees.