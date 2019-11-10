xml:space="preserve">

There’s plenty of high school sports action coming up this week for fans of Carroll County’s fall high school teams.

The county had a successful weekend, with two field hockey teams (Liberty in Class 1A, Westminster in 3A) winning state championships and a girls cross country squad (Liberty, 2A) capturing a state title.

Advertisement

Two boys soccer teams (Francis Scott Key in 1A, Century in 2A) advanced to state championship games.

Field Hockey: Liberty withstands Washington to claim Class 1A state title

Field Hockey: Liberty withstands Washington to claim Class 1A state title

The Lions scored a pair of goals in nifty fashion, the second coming from sophomore Caitlynn Szarko with less than 14 minutes remaining that stood as the game-winner in Liberty’s 2-1 victory.

By
Nov 09, 2019 | 9:05 PM

And three football teams won regional playoff games to move onto the second round, which takes place this Friday.
Liberty's Antonio Delgado and Tommy Nelson celebrate Nelson's score against Oakland Mills in a Class 2A West first round playoff football game at Liiberty.
Liberty's Antonio Delgado and Tommy Nelson celebrate Nelson's score against Oakland Mills in a Class 2A West first round playoff football game at Liiberty. (Bill Ryan / For Carroll County T/Carroll County Times)

Two of those teams have 3A East home games — Westminster (8-2) hosts Marriotts Ridge (8-2) at Ruby Field, while Manchester Valley (6-4) hosts Wilde Lake (3-7).

[More Maryland news] Old pumping station being transformed as East Baltimore’s Food Hub advances »

The Owls took care of Long Reach last Friday 47-28, while the Mavericks edged Hammond 14-6. The Wildecats upset top-seeded River Hill 14-10 to advance, and the Mustangs clipped Atholton 17-14.

Liberty (7-3) travels to Glenelg (7-3) for a 2A West clash. The Lions whipped Oakland Mills 51-13, while the Gladiators pulled away from Century 31-14.

The winners of the regional second-round games advance to the state quarterfinals, and re-seeded based on the Maryland Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s point system during regular-season play.

Boys Soccer: Century gets by reigning state champion Oakdale in penalty kicks to reach 2A final

Boys Soccer: Century gets by reigning state champion Oakdale in penalty kicks to reach 2A final

Colin Williams delivered on his promise as he knocked in the eighth penalty shot to beat Oakdale at Montgomery Blair High School and send Century to the title game.

By Eric Bem
Nov 09, 2019 | 8:45 PM

Francis Scott Key is in the 1A state final for boys soccer, where the Eagles will play at Loyola University either Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. The Eagles (9-5-2) blanked International HS at Langley Park 2-0 on Friday night to move on.

They’ll face Mountain Ridge, which beat Crisfield 3-0 in the other 1A semifinal.

[More Maryland news] In search of life: Sykesville woman pens book on first NASA venture to land on Mars, 1976 Viking mission »

FSK last played in a state title game in 1986, when the Eagles won the second of back-to-back Class C state crowns.

Century's Alex Grasso moves the ball across the field against Oakdale in Saturday's MPSSAA Class 2A State Semifinal.
Century's Alex Grasso moves the ball across the field against Oakdale in Saturday's MPSSAA Class 2A State Semifinal. (Nicole Munchel For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Century’s boys (14-4) are back in the 2A state final, where the Knights won their only state crown in 2003. Century outlasted Oakdale, the reigning champs, in penalty kicks Saturday evening after playing to a 1-1 tie.

The Knights will face La Plata in the championship game at Loyola. The Warriors took out Parkside 2-0 in the other 2A semifinal.

Westminster (17-0) looks to keep its unbeaten volleyball season alive when the Owls take on Northern-Calvert in the 3A state semifinals Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum. The Owls lost in the semifinals last season, and the state final in 2017.

Northern has 11 state championships, most recently in 2017.

Mt. Hebron's Brenna Spierko hits at the net as Westminster players Cassi Shields and Sabina Rinda defend during the third set of the Owls' win over Mt. Hebron in Westminster Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Mt. Hebron's Brenna Spierko hits at the net as Westminster players Cassi Shields and Sabina Rinda defend during the third set of the Owls' win over Mt. Hebron in Westminster Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (Dylan Slagle)

Century (15-2) is preparing for a 2A semifinal Wednesday at 5:30 at Ritchie Coliseum. The Knights face perennial state contender Rising Sun, which has three championships (2006, 2007, 2015).

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Advertisement

The Knights won a state crown in 2011. The volleyball state championships are set for Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement