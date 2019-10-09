The fall sports regular season is winding down, and the Carroll County Athletic League championship races are beginning to take shape. So let’s take a look at a few sports that have meaningful games coming up in the next week.
Girls Soccer
Century (11-0, 5-0) leads the CCAL standings and the Knights can win their first county championship since 2016 with a win over Liberty on Oct. 15. The Lions (9-2, 3-0) are still in the mix with county games remaining against Manchester Valley, Century, and South Carroll.
The Lions travel to Man Valley (5-4-2, 2-2-1) on Thursday with hopes to remain unbeaten in county play to set up next week’s pivotal game against Century. Liberty is going after its first county crown since 2001.
The Knights play Patterson Mill on Thursday in a non-county contest. Century defeated Dulaney 4-1 on Monday with three goals from sophomore Haley Greenwade, who leads the county with 39 points (18 goals, 3 assists).
Century has eight county championships, including five in a row from 2012-2016. The Knights won their first in 2002 and captured a state championship that year as well, and won state titles in 2003 and 2013.
They were state semifinalists in 2016.
The Knights have recorded six shutouts through 11 victories this fall, and four of those are against county opponents. This year’s squad boasts seven seniors, and the majority of the roster is heavy with sophomores and juniors.
“I think they’re a very close group of girls off the field and when you have those connections and those bonds, it helps you connect a lot better on the field,” said Century coach Sara Figuly said.
Liberty posted shutouts over county foes Westminster and Winters Mill. Eight players have six or more points for the Lions this fall, led by senior Alanna Wray and sophomore Jordan Townsend. They each have 11 points, with four goals and three assists apiece.
South Carroll suffered its first loss of the season at Century last week, and have county contests against Francis Scott Key, Westminster, and Liberty on the horizon.
Winters Mill won its first three games of the season, but has lost five straight and the Falcons have yet to register a county win. They host Westminster Saturday with hopes to end their losing skid.
Boys Soccer
Century (9-3, 4-1 CCAL) and Liberty (6-1-1, 3-1) are set to meet Oct. 15 in what could decide the county title, provided the Lions get past reigning champ Manchester Valley (7-4, 3-2) on Thursday.
The Knights are going after their first outright county championship since 2009 (they shared a title with South Carroll in 2013), while Liberty wants to add another title to its recent resume. The Lions last won county crowns in 2012, 2015, and 2017.
Century’s offense is led by Alex Grasso (nine goals, three assists), Ryan Rolfes (six, two), and Jackson Glenn (five, four). The Knights have won back-to-back game after suffering their first county loss Oct. 1 against Westminster.
Meanwhile, Liberty’s defense is shining of late. The Lions have four consecutive shutouts, and they haven’t allowed a goal since Sept. 19 against Francis Scott Key. Anjan Singh has a 93.2 save percentage, tops among Carroll goalkeepers.
Field Hockey
It’s Century and Liberty again here to likely decide a county championship. The reigning champion Lions (12-0, 4-0) have Man Valley on Thursday before closing out their regular season Oct. 14 at home against the Knights (8-3, 5-0).
That game is set to feature a matchup of a few of Carroll’s top scorers. Liberty’s Caroline Evans has 25 points (eight goals, nine assists), tied atop the county’s leaderboard, and teammate Kayleigh Ward has 19 points (nine goals, one assist). Century boasts Emi Mower and her 24 points (10 goals, four assists).
Volleyball
Westminster (8-0, 7-0 CCAL) faces Century (8-1, 7-1) on Oct. 15 in a pivotal match. The Owls, going after their third straight county title, have dropped only one set this season. It came Sept. 19 against the Knights, who have lost a mere four sets all season.
Westminster hosts Francis Scott Key (5-3, 5-3) on Thursday before next week’s clash with Century. The Knights get Man Valley on Thursday.
The county’s top three hitters should be featured in that Westminster-Century match — Westminster’s Jilienne Widener (136 kills, 5.4 per set) and Sabina Rinda (56, 2.6), and Century’s Caroline Mastria (76, 2.7). The Owls and Knights also have the top two setters in Alexis Troy (194 assists, 7.8 per set) and Ali Whitworth (174, 7.0), and the Knights’ Ally Everton leads Carroll with 150 digs (5.2 per set).