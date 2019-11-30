There’s a little more high school football left to play in 2019 for several of Carroll County’s standout players.
The annual Baltimore Touchdown Club All-Star Classic is set for Dec. 14 at River Hill High School, with two games on the schedule. The East vs. West game takes place at noon, followed by the North vs. South matchup at 3.
Winters Mill coach Matt Miller is coaching Team West, and his roster includes Century’s Brandon Diehl (offensive line), Andy Kristian (defensive line), and Dylan Wardle (linebacker); Manchester Valley’s Nathaniel Costley (defensive back) and Garrett Deltuva (athlete); and Winters Mill’s Chance Schrell (LB).
Silver Oak Academy’s Zion Green (running back) is also on the West team.
South Carroll coach Mike Kraus heads the North team. His roster features Liberty’s McClain Butler (LB), Nate Kent (quarterback), Peyton Scheufele (wide receiver), and Mike Spitz (WR); South Carroll’s Mike Crown (DL), Dylan O’Neill (DB), and Christian Skinner (OL); and Westminster’s Patrick Almony (OL), Jack Conrad (OL), Tre Price (OL), and Evan Warren (kicker/punter).
Winter is coming
The winter season is set to begin Dec. 5, and that includes boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling, and indoor track.
Century and Liberty shared the Carroll County Athletic League title in boys basketball, while Francis Scott Key won the girls basketball county title.
Winters Mill is the reigning wrestling county champ, while Century (boys) and South Carroll (girls) won team titles at the annual indoor track county meet.
Early recognition
Freshman guard Marley Saunders put together a nice start to her high school career with Gerstell’s girls basketball team. Saunders scored 26 points and connected on seven 3-pointers in the Falcons’ 47-23 win over Indian Creek on Nov. 22.
Saunders added four rebounds and four steals in Gerstell’s season-opening win en route to earning Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland Player of the Week honors.