Liberty High School grad Alanna Wray recognized as Under Armour All-America lacrosse selection

The 2020 Under Armour All-America high school boys and girls lacrosse senior games aren’t happening this year, with the annual event instead moving to a regional format for underclassmen. But recent Liberty High School graduate Alanna Wray is getting some recognition.
The Loyola University Maryland commit is part of the girls’ South roster. Wray earned Times first-team all-county honors as a junior in 2019. She had 70 points, tied for sixth best in Carroll, and tallied 46 goals with 24 assists.
Wray, a three-year varsity player, led Liberty in scoring from her attack position in 2019.
Her senior season didn’t get played because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the same happened to the Under Armour senior all-star games. But the underclass games will be taking place, starting with a South regional tournament that begins Thursday at Meadowood Regional Park in Lutherville. Teams from Baltimore, Washington DC, and the south are in the mix there.
The remaining region tournaments — North, East, and West — will take place later in August at sites in Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York, and New England. The date and location for the All-American championship weekend in the fall have yet to be determined.
Carroll has its share of representation at the underclass level.
BOYS
Baltimore Command
Wyatte Hottle, Westminster/Calvert Hall, midfield
Joshua Nagy, Westminster/Calvert Hall, midfield
GIRLS
Baltimore Highlight
Shaya Brodman, Westminster/Bryn Mawr, midfield
Demma Hall, Century, midfield
Kennedy Major, Gerstell, defense
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Payton Rowley, Hampstead/Maryvale Prep, attack