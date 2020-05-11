Prep Notebook: Manchester Valley’s Boerner brothers staying together to play college lacrosse

Garrett Boerner and Grant Boerner didn’t get a chance to play lacrosse together this spring as seniors at Manchester Valley School, but the twins recently made their college commitment official ― and they’re doing so as a package deal.
The brothers are headed to CCBC-Essex for men’s lacrosse in 2021, and they’re joining a program that holds two National Junior College Athletic Association championships and last played for one five years ago.
Garrett Boerner earned Times first-team all-county honors at midfield last spring, and Grant Boerner made second team at attack. Garrett Boerner notched 15 goals and seven assists, while his brother led the Mavericks in scoring with 40 goals.
Grant Boerner came into this spring as the top returning boys lacrosse scorer in Carroll County, but the season never materialized because of the coronavirus pandemic. The high school sports season was officially canceled April 28. Meanwhile, Garrett Boerner is still recovering from an injury he suffered during football season (both brothers got hurt playing football last fall; Grant Boerner was cleared to play lacrosse on late February).
The twins are to be joined at CCBS-Essex by one of their high school teammates in Connor Trump, a senior attackman who collected 14 goals and 18 assists last season. The Mavs trio is part of a 10-player group in the Knights’ latest recruiting class.
CCBC-Essex went 8-5 last year and reached the NJCAA Region XX semifinals.
One bird to another for Cuenca: Winters Mill senior Matheo Cuenca has a new football home in Wagner College, where the Falcons quarterback recently committed to play for the Seahawks next season.
Cuenca threw for 1,497 yards, second most in the county, and 14 touchdowns last fall, and completed 61% of his passes. Cuenca also ran for 190 yards and five touchdowns, in helping Winters Mill to a 4-5 record.
Wagner struggled last season, going 1-11, but the Seahawks won Northeast Conference titles in 2012 and 2014.
Carroll girls players net all-state hoops accolades: The Maryland Basketball Coaches Association last week unveiled the boys and girls all-state teams for the 2019-20 season. The MBCA divided its all-state teams in Class 2A-1A and 4A-3A for boys and girls.
Liberty senior forward Rachel Thiem earned third-team status on the 2A-1A girls side. The Times first-team all-county pick led the Lions to the 2A West Region 1 title this winter, and averaged 14.7 points and 8.6 rebounds. Thiem also surpassed 1,000 career points during the regular season, and finished with 1,135 ― good for second all-time in Liberty history.
Man Valley senior guard Amelia Saunders earned third-team all-state honors for 4A-3A, and Westminster senior forward Lillian Harris was honorable mention.
Saunders, the Times Player of the Year, led Carroll County in scoring with 17.8 points per game, and averaged 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 steals, and 2.5 assists. She finished her career with 1,061 points and became the second player in MV history to get to 1,000.
Saunders is headed to DeSales University with plans to play women’s basketball.
Harris helped the Owls claim the Carroll County Athletic League title, and averaged 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds. She recently committed to CCBC-Essex for women’s basketball.
The MBCA’s all-state selections were made based on input received from regional representation across the state, member coaches nominations, member officers, and communication with various media outlets.
A fine first year for Saunders: Gerstell Academy’s Marley Saunders found herself on a list of notable players for Prep Girls Hoops’ 695 All-Freshman Team 2020.
Saunders averaged 11.6 points for the Falcons this past season, and Gerstell went 10-12.
Prep Girls Hoops is an online high school basketball recruiting and information site that has listings for 22 states in the country.