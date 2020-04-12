Prep Notebook: Carroll County baseball players part of preseason all-state team

The fate of high school spring sports in 2020 is still undecided because of the coronavirus pandemic, but despite the limbo there are accolades being handed out for various athletes.
Prep Baseball Report, an independent scouting service, recently released its Preseason All-Maryland teams. JB Berry, a senior at South Carroll High School, landed on the first team as one of eight pitchers selected.
Berry, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander, led the Carroll County Athletic League in 2019 with a 1.06 ERA. He went 2-2 with 48 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. The Charleston Southern commit tossed seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in a classic county clash against Westminster on April 5, 2019 (the Owls won 2-1 in 10 innings).
PBR lists Berry’s fastball topping 90 mph, and charts him as throwing a curve, slider, and change-up. Berry earned Times first-team all-county honors last spring and helped the Cavaliers finish second in the CCAL standings.
Berry is the lone county player on the PBR All-Maryland first team, but its second team features a pair of Carroll outfielders in Century junior Connor Breitenbach and Manchester Valley senior Matt Myers.
Breitenbach batted .294 with three home runs, two doubles, and 11 RBIs for the county champion Knights, while Myers earned first-team all-county honors for the Mavericks. He led the team with a .431 batting average, and added six doubles and three triples.
Myers is committed to Randolph-Macon College, and PBR lists Breitenbach as undecided.
South Carroll senior outfielder Nick Trey and Gerstell Academy infielder Chris Hagan are on the PBR preseason third team. Trey, a Times second-team all-county pick in 2019, hit .354 for the Cavaliers. Trey is a Frostburg State commit.
Meanwhile, Hagan helped the Falcons win the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association’s B Conference title a year ago. Hagan, who is bound for Delaware State, batted .478 with 11 doubles and 35 RBIs, both of which led the county. He too earned first-team all-county status.
Prep Baseball Report also put out a preseason top 25 ranking for the state, which includes private and public schools, and South Carroll came in at No. 21.
Harris makes her move for college hoops: Westminster senior Lillian Harris took to Twitter over the weekend to announce she committed to CCBC-Essex with plans to play women’s basketball for the Knights next season.
Harris helped the Owls win the Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball championship this winter, and she was a strong Player of the Year contender. Harris averaged 16.1 points per game, second best in the CCAL, along with 6.4 rebounds. The 6-footer shot 43% from the field and 64% from the free-throw line.
Westminster posted a 16-8 record and went 10-2 in CCAL play.
CCBC-Essex is coming off a 30-win season in which the Knights won Maryland JUCO and Region XX titles. The Knights won their first regional title since 1978, and finished the season with 19 consecutive wins.
Harris shared a tweet from CCBC-Essex on her feed Friday evening and posted: “So thankful for this opportunity! Can’t wait to get to work!!”
Liberty looking to fill fall vacancy: Liberty athletic director Ed DeVincent said the school is searching for a varsity volleyball coach for the 2020 fall season. Anyone interested can contact him at erdevin@carrollk12.org, or 410-751-3560.