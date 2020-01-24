Rachel Thiem is putting together a strong senior season at Liberty High School, with the two-time first-team all-county selection establishing herself as one of the top forwards in the area.
She’s also nearing a milestone with a chance to finish her career as the Lions’ all-time leading scorer. Thiem leads Liberty with 16.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and is tops in Carroll in field-goal percentage at 49.6%. She’s also 24 points away from reaching 1,000 for her prep career, and she’ll become the fifth girls player in Liberty history to achieve that feat.
What’s more, Thiem could wind up at the top of the program’s list by season’s end.
Colleen Cox (Class of 1999) has the most points in Liberty’s history at 1,136. Sisters Kelly McCormick (Class of 2012) and Maggie McCormick (Class of 2011) are next at 1,101 and 1,094 points, and Kelly Foreman (Class of 1992) finished her career at 1,006.
Thiem has nine regular-season games remaining, and if she maintained her scoring average the rest of the way she’d be around 1,120 points going into the playoffs. Thiem led the Lions to a 55-41 victory over Gerstell on Tuesday with a game-high 21 points.
“It’s definitely exciting because getting to the point where you’re finally reaping what you’ve sewed,” she said Tuesday. “It even unifies the team more because they’re excited and it helps us work together even more.”
Thiem is set to become the second county public-school player to reach 1,000 career points this season. Westminster’s Chandler Gentzel got to the mark Jan. 10 in a win over Liberty.
A big boot for Owls’ Warren: Westminster senior Evan Warren participated in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Jan. 20 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, and the Owls kicker showcased his skills during the exhibition game. Playing for the West all-star team, and the only player representing Maryland, Warren connected on a 51-yard field goal.
Warren kicked 11 field goals and 43 extra points last fall for Westminster, and finished fourth in Carroll County in scoring with 76 points. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder is committed to the U.S. Naval Academy.
Another award for Westminster’s Widener: Owls volleyball star Jilienne Widener is the Maryland Player of the Year for prepvolleyball.com. Widener, a four-time Times Player of the Year, totaled 336 kills in 58 sets last season (5.8 per set) in leading Westminster to a 17-1 record and a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals.
Widener added 129 digs, 59 aces, and 21 blocks, and she crafted a 46.5 hitting percentage. She finished her high school career with 1,311 kills. Widener is headed to Brown University next fall.
Century’s Glenn going orange: Century boys soccer player Jackson Glenn recently committed to Syracuse University and plans to play men’s soccer for the Orange next season. The first-team all-county midfielder tallied 10 goals and six assists in 2019 and helped the Knights go 15-4 and win the Class 2A state championship.