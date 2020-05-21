Prep Notebook: Westminster’s Evan Warren nabs MPSSAA Minds in Motion scholarship

Westminster High School senior Evan Warren is one of 18 winners to receive the 2020 Minds in Motion Scholar-Athlete Scholarship on behalf of the Allstate Foundation, according to a Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association news release.
A male and female were each selected from each of the MPSSAA’s nine districts, and the recipients were chosen from a list of 650 applicants.
“Thank you to the Allstate Foundation for the generous investment you have made in Maryland’s public-school student-athletes,” Warren said in the release. “This scholarship enables students like me to attain our future post-secondary goals. Receiving this award is an honor as Maryland has many talented student-athletes and it is humbling to be selected as a winner from among this group of deserving peers.”
This scholarship recognizes athletes who have excelled on the field and in the classroom. Applicants must be seniors with a minimum 3.25 unweighted grade-point average, and have participated in MPSSAA-sponsored athletic activities during their high school careers.
Warren was a three-time Times first-team all-county kicker for the Owls football team. He made five field goals and 41 extra points as a sophomore in 2017, and connected on 21 of 24 PATs and five more field goals as a junior.
He completed his high school career last fall with 11 field goals and 43 PATs, and kicked his longest field goal, a 52-yarder, in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in January.
Kohl’s Kicking Camps ranks Warren as the 32nd-best kicker in the Class of 2020, and he is ranked at No. 26 for his class with Chris Sailer Kicking, another professional kicking outlet. He has a five-star rating at the position from both organizations.
Warren also served as an Owls team captain last fall, and will continue his academic and athletic career at the United States Naval Academy.
It’s academic for Mavericks duo: Manchester Valley senior Adam Mattson and junior Grant Warner landed on the Maryland State Wrestling Association’s All Academic Team. The Mavericks teammates each received second-team recognition.
Mattson went 43-4 this season at 170 pounds with county and regional championships, and placed fourth at the Class 4A-3A state tournament. He finished his career with 124 wins.
Warner finished 47-4 (32 pins) at 220 and took second at states after winning a county tournament title and placing second at the 4A-3A East tourney.
Mattson and Warner also earned Times first-team all-county honors this season, and helped Man Valley make an appearance in the 3A state dual-meet finals.