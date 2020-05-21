xml:space="preserve">
Prep Notebook: Westminster’s Evan Warren nabs MPSSAA Minds in Motion scholarship

By  and
Carroll County Times
May 21, 2020 12:38 PM
Westminster Owls holder Levi Brodman watches kicker Evan Warren (3) drill a field goal against the Mervo Mustangs during the 2019 MPSSAA Class 4A quarterfinal at Mergenthaler Vo-Tech Fri., Nov. 22, 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Westminster Owls holder Levi Brodman watches kicker Evan Warren (3) drill a field goal against the Mervo Mustangs during the 2019 MPSSAA Class 4A quarterfinal at Mergenthaler Vo-Tech Fri., Nov. 22, 2019.

Westminster High School senior Evan Warren is one of 18 winners to receive the 2020 Minds in Motion Scholar-Athlete Scholarship on behalf of the Allstate Foundation, according to a Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association news release.

A male and female were each selected from each of the MPSSAA’s nine districts, and the recipients were chosen from a list of 650 applicants.

“Thank you to the Allstate Foundation for the generous investment you have made in Maryland’s public-school student-athletes,” Warren said in the release. “This scholarship enables students like me to attain our future post-secondary goals. Receiving this award is an honor as Maryland has many talented student-athletes and it is humbling to be selected as a winner from among this group of deserving peers.”

This scholarship recognizes athletes who have excelled on the field and in the classroom. Applicants must be seniors with a minimum 3.25 unweighted grade-point average, and have participated in MPSSAA-sponsored athletic activities during their high school careers.
Warren was a three-time Times first-team all-county kicker for the Owls football team. He made five field goals and 41 extra points as a sophomore in 2017, and connected on 21 of 24 PATs and five more field goals as a junior.

He completed his high school career last fall with 11 field goals and 43 PATs, and kicked his longest field goal, a 52-yarder, in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in January.

Kohl’s Kicking Camps ranks Warren as the 32nd-best kicker in the Class of 2020, and he is ranked at No. 26 for his class with Chris Sailer Kicking, another professional kicking outlet. He has a five-star rating at the position from both organizations.

Warren also served as an Owls team captain last fall, and will continue his academic and athletic career at the United States Naval Academy.

It’s academic for Mavericks duo: Manchester Valley senior Adam Mattson and junior Grant Warner landed on the Maryland State Wrestling Association’s All Academic Team. The Mavericks teammates each received second-team recognition.

Manchester Valley's Adam Mattson celebrates his win over Arundel's Valentino Pryor in the final of the 170 weight class during the 4A/3A East regional wrestling tournament at South River High School on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Manchester Valley's Adam Mattson celebrates his win over Arundel's Valentino Pryor in the final of the 170 weight class during the 4A/3A East regional wrestling tournament at South River High School on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Mattson went 43-4 this season at 170 pounds with county and regional championships, and placed fourth at the Class 4A-3A state tournament. He finished his career with 124 wins.

Warner finished 47-4 (32 pins) at 220 and took second at states after winning a county tournament title and placing second at the 4A-3A East tourney.

Severna Park junior Ty Broadway, right, and Manchester Valley junior Grant Warner shake hands after Broadway's win in the final of the 4A/3A 220 weight class during the state wrestling tournament at The Show Place Arena on Saturday, March 7.
Severna Park junior Ty Broadway, right, and Manchester Valley junior Grant Warner shake hands after Broadway's win in the final of the 4A/3A 220 weight class during the state wrestling tournament at The Show Place Arena on Saturday, March 7.

Mattson and Warner also earned Times first-team all-county honors this season, and helped Man Valley make an appearance in the 3A state dual-meet finals.

