Carroll Varsity Notebook: Manchester Valley wrestler Grant Warner part of MD all-star squad

Grant Warner capped his Manchester Valley High School wrestling career in February by winning a county tournament title. Now the Mavericks senior is getting a chance to showcase his skills alongside a select group of wrestlers from the state.
Warner is set to compete in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, which takes place April 2 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. Warner is one of 12 grapplers on the Maryland All-Star Team that is scheduled to face a team made up of Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League wrestlers. The “dual meet” is slated for 4 p.m.
Another dual between a Pennsylvania team and a USA squad goes off at 6 p.m. Warner is one of only four public-school wrestlers in Maryland’s 12-man lineup (120 pounds to 285).
Warner went 8-1 with six pins this winter, and posted a pin in the 195-pound finals at the county tournament. He’s a two-time county champion and a Class 4A-3A state finalist, and posted a 93-21 career record with 56 pins. Warner went 47-4 in 2019-20 and helped Man Valley win its first county tournament team title after the Mavericks earned a spot in the 3A state dual-meet finals.
The Maryland All-Star Team also features McDonogh’s Matt Lawrence, a Finksburg native, at 138 pounds. The Maryland team roster lists Lawrence’s career record as 111-38.
Man Valley celebrated another member of its 100 Win Club this season in senior Heathe Hernandez, who finished with 108 victories and earned his second career county title. Hernandez won the 160-pound championship in overtime.
South Carroll volleyball adjusting to midseason change: South Carroll dropped its first three matches of the volleyball season, but the Cavaliers are 1-1 under a new coach ― one that is quite familiar with the program.
Former SC coach Debbie Eaton took over two weeks ago and replaced Brianna Gordon, who became the Cavaliers’ coach in 2019. South Carroll athletic director Tim Novotny said via email that there “was [an] unforeseen immediate need for a coaching change,” and Eaton assumed the role.
The Cavaliers (1-4) helped Eaton post her first win when they defeated Manchester Valley 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Eaton led the Cavs’ varsity program form 1986-2006, and was the junior varsity coach from 1981-85. She guided South Carroll to the state finals in 1986 and 1994, and her teams won three county championships, three Central Maryland Conference championships, and two regional championships.
Eaton joined South Carroll’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019. She played four sports as a Cavalier, returned as a teacher and coach in 1980 and has been teaching there ever since. Eaton also coached basketball, softball, and tennis along the way.
Thursday Night Football hits Carroll County: The upcoming Easter weekend shifted the usual Friday night football schedule to Thursday, with six teams in action around Carroll.
Liberty (2-1) hosts South Carroll (2-1), Francis Scott Key (0-3) hosts Manchester Valley (1-2), and Winters Mill (1-3) travels to Century (1-1).
The Lions are looking for their third straight victory this season, and a fifth consecutive win over the Cavaliers. South Carroll hasn’t fared well against Liberty of late, losing four in a row by a combined 146-7. The Lions won the 2019 matchup 41-0.
Francis Scott Key edged Man Valley 9-6 in their most recent game in 2019, but the Mavericks are 7-4 all-time against the Eagles.
Winters Mill hasn’t beaten Century since 2011, with the Knights owning a 13-4 advantage in their all-time series. The Falcons have lost 12 of their last 13 games against Century after winning three in a row from 2004-06.
Unbeaten Westminster (4-0) has its bye week, and the Owls host Key on April 9 in their next game.