Carroll Varsity Notebook: Manchester Valley wrestler Grant Warner part of MD all-star squad

Warner went 8-1 with six pins this winter, and posted a pin in the 195-pound finals at the county tournament. He’s a two-time county champion and a Class 4A-3A state finalist, and posted a 93-21 career record with 56 pins. Warner went 47-4 in 2019-20 and helped Man Valley win its first county tournament team title after the Mavericks earned a spot in the 3A state dual-meet finals.