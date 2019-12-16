Carroll County Athletic League play has already begun, but for many teams their first county action is set to take place this week. Let’s take a look at some of the important games on the schedule around the CCAL as the holiday break approaches.
Boys Basketball
Reigning co-champion Century tipped off its CCAL slate last Friday with a home win against Winters Mill, and the Knights get another county opponent Thursday with a road game against Francis Scott Key. Century (2-1) sank 15 3-pointers in its victory against the Falcons, and Noah Riley (19 points) had five of them.
The Knights visit Fallston on Tuesday before facing the Eagles.
FSK (1-2) posted its first win of the year last Thursday with a road win against Smithsburg. Liam McGrath had 27 points for the Eagles. Key travels to Liberty, the other reigning CCAL champ, on Tuesday.
The Lions’ offense is running through forward Peyton Scheufele so far this winter. The senior had 33 points against Laurel, and netted 21 in a loss vs. Franklin before scoring 14 in Liberty’s win over Frederick.
Liberty hosts Winters Mill on Thursday before hitting the road to play Marriotts Ridge on Friday.
Manchester Valley hosts South Carroll on Tuesday and visits Westminster on Friday. The Cavaliers have a road game at Linganore on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Francis Scott Key, county champion a year ago, visit Century on Thursday after hosting Liberty on Monday for its first CCAL clash of the new season. The Eagles (0-3) are going after their first victory, after posting a 19-5 record in 2018-19.
Liberty has Winters Mill on the road Thursday, then hosts Mount de Sales on Friday. The Falcons got their first county win of the season by beating Century 27-24 on Friday night.
Man Valley (2-1) visits South Carroll on Tuesday before hosting Westminster on Thursday. The Mavericks got 24 points from Amelia Saunders in their win over Harford Tech last Friday.
The Owls have Glenelg on Monday and Catonsville on Tuesday before their county opener with the Mavs. They lost to Howard last Friday and fell to 1-2.
Wrestling
Century hosts Winters Mill on Wednesday. The Falcons are coming off their 7-0 performance at the annual Grindstone Duals.
Man Valley, which took second at its Bauerlein Duals event last weekend, travels to Linganore on Wednesday before hosting Westminster on Friday. Senior Chad Schaffer reached 100 career wins at the Bauerlein Duals.
The Owls have South Carroll on Wednesday before visiting the Mavericks. The Cavaliers won the Battle at the Boro tourney title over the weekend in Boonsboro, led by champions Venturino Pizzuto (106 pounds), Gage Owen (120), Antonio Rodrigues (126), and Antonio Bradford (170).
Indoor Track
Manchester Valley is the lone Carroll school in the field for the Winter Holiday Classic on Friday at CCBC-Essex. The Mavericks took part in the Dwight Scott Invite last Friday, and sophomore Rubie Goffena won the 3,200-meter run on the girls side. MV’s 4x800 relay also took gold.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Century, Liberty, South Carroll, and Westminster are set for the HoCo Winterfest on Saturday at the PG Sportsplex in Landover. The Knights won boys and girls team titles at the Dwight Scott.