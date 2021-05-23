Volleyball Player of the Year: Westminster’s Alexis Troy wanted ‘to just go all out’ in unbeaten senior season

Alexis Troy came to Westminster High School as a junior with a good bit of volleyball knowledge and experience, having played at her previous school in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Troy entered the Owls’ program looking for a fit, and found it as one of two setters on the 2019 team that took a 17-0 record into the Class 3A state semifinals before falling short. Troy excelled in sharing those duties, then shined this past season when she inherited the job alone.
The senior led Westminster to another Carroll County Athletic League championship and an unbeaten record en route to Times Player of the Year honors.
Troy collected 206 assists in 24 sets this spring, averaging nine assists per set for an Owls team that didn’t drop a set all season. Westminster defeated eight Carroll opponents by 3-0 scores, and exhibited plenty of potency on offense.
Troy kept things balanced and said being part of an undefeated squad was a great way to go out.
“This season was a little more special than the last few seasons just because we weren’t sure if we were going to have one,” Troy said. “We were trying to take in every moment that we could. Just with the mindset that, if this is our only chance, just to go all out.”
Troy did her best to feed the heavy hitters along Westminster’s front row, and she did so with success. Junior Cassi Shields led the county with 118 kills (4.9 per set) and senior Sabina Rinda added 78 kills (3.3). Troy kept her all-county outside hitters happy, and also spread the ball to seniors Ella Keck (25 kills), Emily Riesner (22), and Mikayla Reed (21).
When Troy wasn’t lending a hand on offense, she was picking up the Owls’ defense when needed. Troy finished the spring season with 40 digs and five blocks, and added 19 aces when serving.
Westminster graduated four-time Times Player of the Year Jilenne Widener prior to this season, but coach Evan Frock said his team didn’t lose a step thanks in part to Troy’s ability and attitude. His setter split court time in 2019 with Emily Stauder, and Troy still collected 336 assists (5.9 per set) that season.
“We just had two very good setters so we used them both,” Frock said. “But [it was Troy’s] growth, more as a team leader than her volleyball skills, because she was already very good last year. Really mentoring those younger players. And leading the team in a positive [way] ... I mean, I never saw anything negative from her on the court.”
Troy said developing a weightlifting regimen and getting to play 3-on-3 games during open gym in the offseason helped keep her game sharp. Her club season didn’t hurt, either ― Troy plays for Columbia Volleyball Academy, which has plenty of Carroll ties.
Former Liberty High School varsity coach Michael Rainbow is the club’s director and a coach, and Troy’s CVA 18 Black squad is led by former Lions and Salisbury University standout Kelly Vieira.
Troy also gets exposure to the game at home. Matt Troy, Alexis’ father, is in his second stint as coach at Johns Hopkins University. He led the Blue Jays in 2019 to the NCAA Division III national championship, and Hopkins posted a 35-0 record in doing so.
Troy was at Hopkins from 2010-12 before leaving for University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg. He spent six seasons as coach and led the Eagles to a 133-57 record with three trips to the NCAA tournament before returning to Maryland.
That’s what brought Alexis Troy and her family back to Westminster, where she helped the Owls stay perched atop the county’s varsity volleyball scene. Troy said developing a connection with her new teammates went a long way toward success.
“It’s just ... building trust with all of your hitters,” she said. “If they know that you’ll be able to get the ball to them, then they’ll always be ready. I feel like I’m lucky that I had hitters who were always trusting me.”
Troy said she’s headed to Loyola Maryland next year for college and majoring in biochemistry, but volleyball isn’t in her plans.
“It was hard because I’ve always dreamed of playing in college, but then once I got into high school more of my focus went towards school ... that’s what my parents were preaching,” she said. “Whatever school you choose to go to, make sure you love it for the school rather than just volleyball.”
But Troy won’t rule volleyball out altogether just yet.
“We actually talked about it, like transferring after my sophomore year into Hopkins,” she said. “Maybe I’d play there for two years. ... I’ll miss it a little bit.”