Golf Player of the Year: Westminster’s Aaron Sorkin ‘never satisfied,’ but proud of another stellar season

Golf practice for Westminster High School’s recent season started three months ago, when coach Jim Carpenter designed a makeshift course on the tennis courts so his players could swing a club instead of shovel away any remaining snow from the winter.
The first day of practice usually takes place in the heat of August, not the chill of February. But the Owls didn’t complain, their coach said. Not with team leader Aaron Sorkin back for one final season.
The senior made the most of it, too. Sorkin led Carroll County in scoring average for the second time in as many seasons, posted another top-3 finish at the county tournament, and repeated as Times Player of the Year.
Sorkin missed out on defending his Carroll County Athletic League title, but his 3-over par 75 at Oakmont Green on April 10 assured him of a fourth consecutive tournament performance of no less than third place. Sorkin also helped Westminster capture the overall county championship — the Owls shot 320 at the tournament, led by Jennifer Sorkin’s record 71, and went 13-0 during the regular season.
“I wouldn’t trade the last three years for anything. I’m happy with everything I accomplished,” said Sorkin, who earned first-team all-county status in his four years of varsity golf.
He averaged 37.2 per nine holes after averaging 37.3 during the 2019 season and winning his first Carroll County tournament crown in a playoff at Links at Gettysburg. Sorkin’s best was 37.1 in his sophomore year, second lowest in the county, and he averaged 38.9 (second) as a freshman in 2017.
Not winning another county title was disappointing, but only a little since the championship stayed in the family. Sorkin said he was happy to his sister take the title as a junior.
“I’m really proud of her because she has really put in a lot of work,” he said. “She really wants it, she’s striving to do her best. She competed really well.”
Carpenter said he’s not surprised to hear Sorkin heap praise on a teammate. The Owls coach said he sent Sorkin out with other groups of Westminster players during practice rounds in an effort to form bonds and have his veteran share tips and technique.
“He talks to them and he’s not afraid to pass on [his knowledge],” Carpenter said. “He’s very selfless.”
Carpenter said watching Sorkin maintain a regular work ethic, like many top-level players before him, rubbed off on the others within the program.
“He’s constantly working on something. He’s never satisfied,” Carpenter said. “I think that’s what drives him. He’s always trying to improve.”
The harsh winter and early spring weather didn’t bother Sorkin, he said, because of his desire to play golf year-round. Being able to use swing devices in the garage when conditions don’t cooperate is a luxury, Sorkin said. But staying sharp is about more than that.
“I’m touching a golf club every day,” said Sorkin, who makes regular trips with his sibling to Quail Valley Golf Course in Littlestown, Pennsylvania, to spend hours at a longer course.
“I tried being at the top of my game throughout the year,” Sorkin said. “I have to for tournaments in the fall, summer, winter. Once I start traveling to more tournaments, I’ll have to be at the top of the game and continue with lessons weekly.”
Sorkin is preparing for Division I golf when he heads to Mount St. Mary’s in the fall. He’ll have his usual tournament schedule ahead of that, and Sorkin said he only takes a day off here or there to get away from the game.
But there are more goals to go after now that high school golf is behind him, Sorkin said.
“I’m super excited, looking forward to winning the conference. I’m striving toward winning the conference, better said,” Sorkin said. “I want to be at the top level of the competition and get my name out there. ... A lot of more competition and pressure, I’d say, but I dictate the pressure, right? I’ve got to play my best and keep improving. That’s really it.”