Wrestler of the Year: South Carroll’s AJ Rodrigues had plenty of time to ‘shine’ on mat this season

There was Michael Pizzuto, SC’s 106-pound freshman who went 50-0 and won a Class 2A-1A state championship in 2020. And Gage Owen, another freshman, who posted a 47-3 record and also claimed a state crown. Former state finalist Ryan Athey (113) had 48 wins, Jake Rippeon (132) had 36, and Rylan Moose (138) finished with 42.
Rodrigues came to the Cavaliers last year as a freshman and joined a varsity squad brimming with talent. When it came time to spar and drill, the 126-pounder’s options were plenty.
There was Michael Pizzuto, SC’s 106-pound freshman who went 50-0 and won a Class 2A-1A state championship in 2020. And Gage Owen, another freshman, who posted a 47-3 record and also claimed a state crown. Fomer state finalist Ryan Athey (113) had 48 wins, Jake Rippeon (132) had 36, and Rylan Moose (138) finished with 42.
Rodrigues held his own with those wrestlers, won 50 matches as a freshman and capped his debut varsity season with South Carroll’s third individual state title. The sophomore kept it going this season, albeit abbreviated, en route to earning Times Wrestler of the Year honors.
Rising to the top of the Cavaliers’ list might be tougher than beating a county opponent on the mat, but Rodrigues proved it attainable. He went 10-0 this winter at 145 pounds with seven pins and won his second county tournament championship in as many seasons.
The high school season ended there, without regional or state postseason tournaments. But Rodrigues said he accomplished his goals from the start thanks to South Carroll’s rigorous practices.
“When you see someone that’s good, you want to be better than them,” Rodrigues said. “It’s for everyone in the room. When they see one person shine, you want to shine too. ... You want to be better, I guess like a little friendly competition.”
Rodrigues wasn’t the only South Carroll wrestler to post an unbeaten record this season. Athey, the Times Wrestler of the Year in 2019, went 9-0 at 120. Pizzuto, last year’s Wrestler of the Year, went 9-0 at 126 (he’s 60-0 now). Owen went 9-0 at 132, and Moose finished 10-0 at 170.
Matt Thomas has had his share of stellar wrestlers in his four seasons as SC’s coach, and the Cavs have had a Wrestler of the Year nine times since 2012. Rodrigues is adding his name to the list of standouts, Thomas said.
“Just the dominance,” Thomas said. “He’s basically the pound-for-pound best kid in our area. And everyone could see that.”
Every one of Rodrigues’ matches this season resulted in bonus points for South Carroll. He faced Liberty senior Ryan Ohler in the county tournament final at 145, and beat the former county champ with a 9-1 major decision.
Thomas said 55 of Rodrigues’ 60 varsity matches have ended with him earning the Cavaliers bonus points. That’s extra points for the team more than 91% of the time with each win from Rodrigues.
Chalk some it up to his logged junior league and club experience competing with the Mount Airy Maniacs, Rodrigues said.
“You push yourself, you want to be better than you were the year before,” he said. “Also, you don’t want to underestimate your opponents. I focused on lifting and then wrestling at my club. I wrestled there with all my partners, and they helped me get better with my technique ... Wrestling with the club team really gets you out there.”
There weren’t any out-of-county opponents to scout during the varsity season, but Rodrigues thrived in his new weight class. Thomas and his pupil credit South Carroll’s intense practice sessions ― a mix of friendly competition and each athlete not wanting to be the one who can’t keep up ― for allowing Rodrigues and his teammates to stay sharp.
“Just prepare like it’s the last match that you’re going to wrestle,” Rodrigues said. ”With this [coronavirus], you don’t know with your next match, it could end in a snap. We try to work hard but have fun in the room.”
Rodrigues said he plans on honing his skills and technique in the offseason by participating in freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments, and getting time on the mat with the Maniacs. There will likely be a South Carroll teammate willing to train with him too, just like they do in the wrestling room during the varsity year.
“That room is phenomenal to be in and watch the kids grow day in and day out. They’re willing to win and get better every day,” Thomas said. “It’s awesome to sit back and coach and sit back and soak in. It’s awesome watching those kids go at it every day.”