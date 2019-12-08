“The big thing about Nate is his competitiveness,” Lions coach Larry Luthe said. He didn’t have a favorite target, he spread the ball around to a lot of people and did a good job of distributing the ball. He ran when it was necessary and was good with his reads for the most part. He made good decisions with the ball and involved all of his teammates and to me, that’s a huge part of our offense in making sure all weapons see the ball.”