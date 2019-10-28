The weekend weather wreaked a little playoff havoc with some of Carroll County’s fall sports teams.
The annual state golf tournament was set to begin Monday at University of Maryland, but heavy rains forced a postponement to allow the College Park course to dry out. Now the tourney starts Tuesday with Class 2A-1A semifinals, followed by the 4A-3A semifinals Wednesday. Those who make the cut return Thursday for the finals.
Monday’s Class 1A West Region 1 field hockey semifinal between Winters Mill and South Carroll was moved from Winfield to Western Regional Park in Woodbine to make use of an artificial playing surface. The 2A North Region 2 final, set for Wednesday at Century High School, has already been moved to Western Regional Park. The Knights await the winner of Monday’s semifinal between Lansdowne and Manchester Valley.
Same goes for the 1A West Region 1 final, where Liberty waits for the WM-SC winner Wednesday. That game is reset for Western Regional Park as well.
The soccer regional playoffs resume Tuesday, with Century and Liberty squaring off in boys and girls 2A West Region 1 finals. The Lions host the Knights at 7 p.m., after Century’s girls host Liberty at 5.
Francis Scott Key’s boys visit Williamsport in the 1A West Region 2 final Tuesday night at 7.