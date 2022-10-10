South Carroll wrestling’s Michael Pizzuto, a 2-time undefeated state champ, commits to Maryland

Michael Pizzuto has spent his high school wrestling career adding to the legacy of one of the state’s most prestigious programs at South Carroll. In his next step, he’ll look to build a new legacy.

Last week, Pizzuto committed to continue his wrestling career at Maryland.

Pizzuto said he told the coaches his decision last Monday and made it public on Wednesday. He chose Maryland over Brown, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

“I met a lot of the kids on the team and I’ve known a few of them, some that wrestled in Maryland,” Pizzuto said. “It was a good fit. Coaches really liked me, the teammates were very engaging, which I didn’t get in some of the other visits.

“The bond between the teammates and the coaches all together were the real selling point. They were all connected, everyone was going out together, having fun. With some of the other places, there were cliques.”

Pizzuto went 40-0 in his junior season at South Carroll with 25 pins, winning the Class 2A/1A state championship at 126 pounds. He is 99-0 in his three-year career.

Glenelg's Kyle Hansberger, left, and South Carroll's Michael Pizzuto battle in the final of the MPSSAA Class 1A/2A 126-pound state championship match. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

He joins a program that went 7-12 in duals last season, but 0-8 in the Big Ten Conference. The Terps wrestle in the nation’s premier wrestling conference that has produced the last 15 national championship teams.

“I can’t wait, it’s going to be fun,” Pizzuto said of the challenge of wrestling in the Big Ten. “I can’t wait to get to the room, start grinding, getting better, wrestling the best kids in the country every week. You don’t go to be a backup, you go to win a national championship, and I felt I have the best chance of doing that at Maryland.”

Pizzuto is joining a program looking to grow under coach Alex Clemsen, who’s entering his fourth season. Before coming to Maryland, Clemsen worked to build programs at Missouri and Virginia as an assistant, including coaching three individual national champions with Missouri.

“He’s done a good job everywhere he’s been of building programs from the ground up, taking talents from inside the state,” Pizzuto said. “He’s done a good job so far recruiting kids and keeping kids home. They’re in a good situation where they can make movements, place high in tournaments like NCAAs.”

South Carroll's Michael Pizzuto works to turn Northern Garrett's Caleb Brenneman in the finals of the Class 1A state dual tournament in February. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

This past season, Maryland had its most success in recent years, winning its most duals since 2013-14. It had two wrestlers place at the Big Ten championships and sent three wrestlers to the NCAA Tournament.

Pizzuto said he won’t be the only in-state standout to be a part of the Terps’ next recruiting class. Clayton Gabrielson of St. Mary’s also recently announced his commitment to be part of the Terps’ 2023 class.

“It motivates us more,” Pizzuto said. “When you’re wrestling, all the home fans at the match cheer for you a little bit more and it gives you more motivation to win for your state and your school.”

Pizzuto is the second Cavalier returning state champion to commit to a Division I college. Gage Owen, a state champion at 132 pounds, recently announced his commitment to American. Teammate AJ Rodrigues, 160-pound state championship, is also courting Division I offers.

“Me, AJ and Gage have grown up since we were 5 years old, wrestling day in, day out,” Pizzuto said. “Ever since high school we’ve been talking about the process, trying to get to the D-I level. We’re all doing it our different ways but we’re all going to end up getting to the same spot.”

Having three undefeated state champions in the same wrestling room plays a big role in pushing each other to improve.

“Every single day this summer I think we’ve practiced, one to two hours, lifting,” Pizzuto said. “We’re always pushing each other to be better so when we get to the next level it’s not as big of a jump and we can start our freshman year, start our sophomore year.”