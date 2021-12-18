Liberty girls basketball overcomes Manchester Valley with big second half, 66-56 | Carroll County sports roundup (Dec. 17)

Liberty girls basketball entered halftime in uncharted territory, trailing for the first time at the break this season.
However, the veteran Lions bounced back in the second half by executing a 12-0 run in the opening four minutes. That burst flipped a three-point deficit into a 38-29 lead, which the Lions didn’t relinquish for the remainder of the game on the way to an eventual 66-56 victory.
“We’re not a young team as much as we are a veteran team,” Liberty coach Barry Green said of his team’s ability to respond. “Our veterans heeded that call; they took it on as a challenge. If you could hear on the floor, it was my leaders on the floor constantly from that moment on.”
The veteran leadership for the Lions (4-0) was on full display in the second half as both junior center Jenna Liska and senior guard Jess Littlejohn found a rhythm on both ends of the floor. Liska led all scorers with 18 points, while Littlejohn was right behind her with 17, to give the Lions’ a multi-faceted offensive attack.
Liska finished with her first double-double, adding 10 rebounds and 7 assists to her team-leading point total.
Senior forward Maddi Haggerty also sparked the Lions’ offense with 15 points, knocking down three of the team’s eight made 3-point baskets.
It was a game of runs throughout, as Liberty established a 17-12 lead at the conclusion of one quarter. Despite the deficit, Manchester Valley (3-1) caught fire to open the second quarter.
The Mavericks orchestrated a 12-0 run in the first 4:10 of the quarter, as junior guard Casey Meredith knocked down back-to-back triples. That offensive burst energized the Manchester Valley bench, as it maintained the momentum to lead by three at half.
Continuing the swings of momentum, the Lions executed their aforementioned 12-0 run to start the second half and retake the lead. Yet, when it seemed like Liberty was poised to take complete control, Manchester Valley responded with an 8-0 stretch of its own that trimmed the margin to one, 38-37, with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Liberty maintained a five-point lead entering the fourth, and then both teams exchanged two baskets apiece in the opening two minutes of the final period. However, the Lions’ offense caught fire with a 3-point barrage from Haggerty, Littlejohn and Liska. The veteran trio knocked down four consecutive threes in less than two minutes of game action, helping the Lions push the lead to double digits with less than four minutes left.
“Teamwork, we found the open girl almost every single time and we stroked it from the arc,” Littlejohn said of the 3-point shooting success down the stretch.
The Mavericks continued to battle in the final three minutes, but the Lions’ offensive firepower proved to be too much. Manchester Valley was led by sophomore guard Autumn Stottlemire (13 points), along with sophomore Reese Kresslein (11 points, 5 rebounds) and junior Carmaya Bowman (11 points). Junior Casey Meredith chipped in with 10 points and 5 assists.
“We have two seniors and we’re young,” Manchester Valley coach Heather DeWees said of her team’s resilience. “I think that we have heart, that we have perseverance, and we have grit. That’s what keeps us fighting and those are qualities that you can’t teach kids, they’re born with those qualities.”
Liberty 66, Manchester Valley 56
L (1-0, 4-0): Paulson 5, Liska 18, Hall 6, Goff 5, Littlejohn 17, Haggerty 15.
MV (1-1, 3-1): Penczek 4, Stottlemire 13, Kresslein 11, Bowman 11, Meredith 10, Chopper 5, Leaman 2.
Girls Basketball
Westminster 44, South Carroll 28
Westminster junior Abby Kindle scored a game-high 14 points and pulled down 5 rebounds, while senior teammate Kylie McWilliams had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 7 steals, to lead the Owls past the county rival Cavaliers. South Carroll was led in scoring by Shannon McTavish with 12 points.
W (1-0 4-0): Kindle 14, McWilliams 14, Speigle 6, Battle 5, Lesher 4, Gassman 1.
SC (0-1, 0-3): McTavish 12, G. Laur 5, Witter 4, Shaeffer 3, Miller 3, Malone 2.
Half: 29-9 W.
FSK 56, Thomas Johnson 52 (Thursday)
Francis Scott Key rallied late in the fourth quarter to grab its first road victory of the season. Leaders in the win were Ally Mathias (23 points, 7 rebounds), Summer Brooks (10 points, 4 assists, 3 steals), Rayna Miller (7 points, 3 assists) and Abby Rieger (7 points, 5 steals).
Boys Basketball
Liberty 72, Manchester Valley 53
The Mavericks came out with energy and jumped out to a 20-13 lead by the end of the first quarter. But the Lions got going after that and clamped down to win the second quarter 17-5 for a halftime lead 30-25. Liberty kept the momentum going with 42 second-half points in the win.
Shane Stewart led the Lions with 27 points, while Tyler Downs added 13. Harrison Fritz and Marcel Montgomery led Manchester Valley with 11 points each.
L (1-0, 3-1): Evans 2, Tombs 6; Goff 3, Rimel 6, Stewart 27, Rodoff 4, Sackett 8, Hyde 3.
MV (1-1, 2-2): Montgomery 11, Fritz 11, Coleman 3, Cuneiform 8, Luddy 11, Brown 7, DeWees 2, Calhoun 2.
South Carroll 62, Westminster 54
The Cavaliers hit nine 3-pointers and overcame a 10-point deficit to earn the victory over the Owls. Karson Pavlick led the comeback for South Carroll with 18 points, including 16 in the second half. Colin Maynard added 12 points for the Cavaliers.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Chance Byrnes led Westminster with 15 points, followed by Ashton Stewart chipping in with 12.