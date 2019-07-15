High School Sports: Michael Duffy tapped as Carroll County’s new supervisor of athletics

Carroll County has found its new supervisor of athletics.
Michael Duffy, the former longtime athletic director at Howard High School, will be filling the role left vacant by Dave Dolch, who retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Duffy, a Towson native, attended Loch Raven High School and graduated from University of Maryland in 1996 with a degree in special education. He landed his first teaching job at Elkridge Landing Middle School in Howard County and spent three years there before accepting a teaching position at Mount Hebron High, where he spent seven years teaching and nine coaching the Vikings’ wrestling team.
Duffy, 45, spent his last five years at Mount Hebron as the AD prior to accepting the same at Howard High in July 2006, where he remained for 13 years.
Duffy starts his new role July 22 and said he is looking forward to working with the county’s seven athletic administrators to continue to put forth quality programs and provide the county’s students with similar opportunities for success.
“I’m really excited about the change and it’s a different challenge of trying new things,” Duffy said. “That’s exciting as well, really seeing things from a different administrative perspective and helping the schools and athletic administrators provide the best product for our students. It comes down to what are we doing that will make them better?"
Duffy played football and wrestled as a student at Loch Raven and developed a passion for wrestling over the years. He has been the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s state wrestling tournament director for five years, and said it helps him stay connected to the sport while impacting students in a different fashion outside of what he did as a coach.
Duffy led Mount Hebron’s wrestling team to an 18-0 dual-meet record and county, region, and Class 4A-3A state dual-meet titles in 2001-02. He also led the Vikings to a runner-up finish in the county tournament and a first-place finish in the regional tournament in that same year.
The Vikings set dual-meet records for total points scored and least points allowed.
Pursuing a career in athletic administration intrigued Duffy because it gave him a chance to help students learn and grow outside of the classroom.
“Students are given life lessons with the opportunity to learn that can’t be replicated in a classroom environment — teamwork, determination, goal-setting, following through and dealing with adversity,” Duffy said. “The way in which that’s offered in athletics can’t be simulated in the classroom.”
Duffy is also the president-elect of the MPSSAA and the chair of the MPSSAA’s Student-Athlete Leadership Committee, and said his two passions for this new role are professional development and student leadership.
“What I’m hoping to do is have an impact in Carroll County promoting student leadership at the school level and hopefully get it to the county level and build professional development for coaches and athlete administration,” Duffy said. “When we develop them, they will be able to develop a better product for our kids.”