Brendan Luddy, Xavier Bowman lead Manchester Valley boys basketball past South Carroll, 59-46

South Carroll's Pieter Borghans, left, tries to drive past Manchester Valley's Braylen Williams on the way to the hoop during a boys basketball game at South Carroll High School on Monday, January 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley coach Chris Wunder knows the amount of talent he has on his roster. Unfortunately for the Mavericks, there’s only one ball.

Wunder’s offense relies on seemingly interchangeable pieces and most importantly, ball movement. With that movement, his team’s talent shined Monday night, defeating South Carroll, 59-46, in a game where multiple players shot extremely well.

Manchester Valley's Brendan Luddy tries a layup as South Carroll's Matt Davis defends during Monday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

A key for the Mavericks’ ball movement early was point guard Xavier Bowman. He finished with 10 points and was able to find many open teammates on the outside as the Mavericks jumped out to a first-quarter lead.

“I try to get downhill, wait for the help to get to me and then kick it out to open shooters,” Bowman said. “We got a lot of great shooters on the team.”

Out of all the Mavericks’ great shooters, the ball movement provided many opportunities for Brendan Luddy. Luddy finished with a game-high 17 points and has always been a key component to the offense. Wunder loves the various ways his junior guard impacts the team.

“He’s tough to guard because he can shoot from the outside, but he can also get the ball to the basket,” he said. “We were trying to give him touches throughout the game because he puts lots of pressure on the defense.”

In the second half, the depth of the Mavericks was on display defensively as they threw multiple defenders at South Carroll’s dangerous guard Owen Scott.

The Cavaliers were able to use that extra attention Scott commanded to benefit Pieter Borghans, who fearlessly drove to the rim and converted tough layups. With a small run, the Cavaliers were able to cut the lead down to six.

After a quick timeout, the pinpoint passing of Bowman continued as he found Luddy and Anthony Hesselbein for 3-pointers that extended the lead back to double-digits heading into the fourth quarter.

Manchester Valley's Braylen Williams attempts a jump shot over South Carroll's Nate Boore during Monday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“When they’re making shots, they’re hard to defend,” South Carroll coach Jim Carnes said. “They’ve got a good point guard and some good shot-makers over there.”

In the fourth, Luddy and the Manchester Valley weapons continued to be productive offensively, pounding the ball inside after identifying a mismatch or making the extra pass to open shooters. The team basketball helped the Mavericks seal the deal.

“It wasn’t just me, it was a team effort,” Luddy said. “Everything was clicking for us on offense and made it easy.”

The win puts the Mavericks back over .500 on the season (7-6) and also allowed them to get back to the type of basketball they excel at.

“We kind of got back to our style of basketball offensively, where we were sharing the basketball and moving,” Wunder said. “We were taking getting good looks and converting.”