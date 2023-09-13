Manchester Valley boys soccer finishes with confidence sky-high despite 0-0 tie against Harford Tech

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Manchester Valley boys soccer coach John Woodley strategizes with his team during their match against Hartford Tech. The game ended in a 0-0 tie due to lightning during overtime. (Timothy Dashiell)

Some may not like the taste of a tie, but there are others who believe a team can take away many positive things despite the scoreboard not declaring a winner.

After the 0-0 game between Manchester Valley and Harford Tech ended abruptly and deemed a tie after lighting was reported in the midst of overtime, Mavericks head coach John Woodley was all smiles.

“I thought the guys did great,” he said. “I thought in many cases, we outplayed them. We just didn’t get the ball in the net.”

Fresh off a rare week-long in-season break, the Mavericks came out the more aggressive team on the offensive end, moving the ball and creating many scoring opportunities that just couldn’t find the back of the net. The Mavericks fired off three shots on goal early in the first half that barely missed, giving the team more confidence to keep shooting as the game went on.

“Offensively, we had our chances but we just couldn’t finish them,” Manchester Valley’s Alex Martinez said. “We were so close and got a lot of good shots off, so that shows you how well we did.”

The Mavericks defense was the talk of the game as the Cobras struggled to find their own rhythm offensively. Led by goalie Joseph Peloquin, the Mavericks were on alert defensively, limiting scoring opportunities for Harford Tech and communicating with each other to properly execute the defensive game plan.

“We work every day on our defensive line, our chemistry and our communication,” he said. “Defense is what produces our offensive opportunities. Without our defense, we wouldn’t be anything.”

Many in the stands were in awe of how the Mavericks played against a talented team. From the gate, the Mavericks were the more aggressive team, constantly putting pressure on the ball to fight for extra possessions and chances.

After the week-long break in between games, the Mavericks are right back on the field Wednesday for their second game in 24 hours, traveling to face Class 3A foe Oakdale.

Woodley and his team know how the strong performance in such a highly anticipated game against a tough opponent Tuesday could be the catalyst for big things in the future.

“Tonight shows the character and the desire of these young men,” Woodley said. “They play for each other, they play for their family. They want to beat the best teams and now we see that we can compete with anyone on any given night.”