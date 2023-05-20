Manchester Valley girls lacrosse holds off C. Milton Wright, 11-10, for a spot in Class 2A state final

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It was stressful moments on the Manchester Valley sideline as the final seconds went off the clock during Saturday’s Class 2A state semifinal matchup. However, stress quickly gave way to jubilation.

Looking to hold off a late charge from C. Milton Wright, coach Shelly Brezicki needed her team to buckle down for one more possession and it delivered. Behind four goals from Haylee Bittinger, the Mavericks escaped with the 11-10 win and earning a trip to the Class 2A state championship game.

“We came out with a good game plan and executed it pretty well,” Brezicki said. “We’re excited for what’s next.”

Manchester Valley plays Middletown at a day and time to be announced, where the Mavericks will try to win their first state title since winning the last of three straight championships in 2016.

After finding themselves down, the Mustangs responded and gave the Mavericks all they could handle, holding them scoreless for the final 13 minutes of the game and scoring twice despite being a man down because of multiple yellow cards.

Shelby Sullivan had a good day, scoring three times and spending a lot of the game tightly guarding Carroll County’s leading scorer Emma Penczek, who was held to just one goal as she grew increasingly frustrated by the lack of open opportunities.

Manchester Valley beat C. Milton Wright, 17-3, on March 23.

“They’re a tough team,” Brezicki said. “We knew it was going to be different from that first game we played them, but we didn’t back down and responded to the challenge.”

The Mavericks displayed grit Saturday, albeit in many different ways. With Penczek getting a lot of the defensive attention, Bittinger stepped up and provided a lot of offense for the Mavericks.

“We knew that they were face guarding Emma a lot, so one of us had to take advantage of the looks we were getting,” she said. “We did a good job of not panicking and adjusting.”

Erin Herrold showed her grit in a different fashion. While the senior added one goal, it was her success defensively and picking up key ground balls that gave the Mavericks the extra edge.

Herrold could be heard from the sideline communicating defensive switches, or be seen running for a ground ball like her life depended on it, scooping it up and instantly turning defense into extra possessions.

“Erin Herrold doesn’t want to lose a single game,” Brecizki said. “She is willing to work however hard and she doesn’t care about the accolades.”

With the Mustangs closing in on the comeback victory, it was Herrold who picked up a crucial ground after a scrum ball late in the second half. After driving hard to the net, she was able to earn a free position shot that she converted to bring all the momentum back on the Mavericks’ side.

“I just sacrificed a lot,” she said. “I knew that I had to be big in this game.”

Addison Meyer added a hat trick for Manchester Valley. Having an arsenal of weapons makes Brezicki confident in whoever has the ball in their poessesion, even when one of their own might be struggling.

“We talk to our players about always being a threat,” she said. “We know as a team that it’s never on one person to win a game and if one person is having a difficult day, everybody else just needs to step it up and that’s what they did.”

Manchester Valley takes its unblemished record into the state final, ready to finish off the season in historic fashion.

“We got one more left,” Herrold said. “We’re excited and we’re just going to keep working.”

2A State Semifinal: Manchester Valley 11, C Milton Wright 10

MV- Haylee Bittinger (4), Addison Meyer (3), Natalie Burmeister (1), Casey Meredith (1), Emma Penczek (1), Erin Herold (1)

CMW- Katie Roszko (4), Shelby Sulivian (3), Cailin Hetrick (1), Emma Jankowiak (1), Samantha Wolfkill (1)