Manchester Valley wrestling battle-tested and confident as 2A West Regional tournament nears

This is the time of year you want to be at your best. The postseason for wrestlers to bring their peak performances in an effort to be crowned state champion.
It’s hard to argue that those in the Manchester Valley wrestling room are nearing that level as they gear up for this weekend’s Class 2A West Regional tournament.
The Mavericks are coming off a Carroll County tournament where four wrestlers won titles — Travis Green (145 pounds), Jake Boog (152), Cru Boog (195) and Kobe Pennewell (220). In addition, Ryan Hydorn (113), Lee Seipp (120) and Connor Ryan (160) were county runners-up.
The Mavericks also had five girls win county wrestling titles — Layla Lagunas (105), Faith Day (110), Summer Shackelford (120), Bella Canby (140) and Katie Martin (155).
“Every week we’ve gotten better, Manchester Valley coach David Dodson said. “This past Saturday we really, really came out and competed. As a coaching staff, we were really happy with our team and the fact that they did what they did.”
Wrestlers at the regional tournament this weekend need to finish in the top two in their weight class to advance to the 2A/1A state tournament.
“We’ve been talking to them to make sure they put everything out there,” Dodson said. “We’re at the point of the season, especially at regionals, with only two qualifying out of each region, there’s no real room for error. Our practice work ethic, our work ethic in the room, we can build off what we’ve been doing to prepare hard for those hard matches, we’re hoping to build off our success throughout the season and build it into the postseason.”
The confidence coming after last weekend’s performance is helping the mood in the room as preparations ramp up.
“We’re all focused, looking on to placing up on the podium and seeing how well we can do,” Green said.
Green is coming off a win in the county tournament finals over Liberty’s Ryan Ohler, a wrestler that beat him during a regular-season dual.
“I wanted my revenge,” Green said. “I had nothing to lose. I went through, in the season I lost. I know I might see him again [at states], so I wanted to get the win.”
Last season, the county tournament was the end of the line in Carroll County as the league was one of the only to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, many of the Mavericks wrestlers are aiming high, anxious for a chance to prove where they stand among Maryland’s best.
“I think a lot of us are aspiring to do really well in the postseason and we had a really solid season this year,” Ryan said. “Last year was kind of a lost year just being the county. So I think this year being the first one we can really spread outside the county, it’s really exciting and we’re all really excited to see how well we can do.”
The cloud of the coronavirus pandemic still hung over this season, but Manchester Valley was able to work past it, not letting it affect their work. They went 31-9 in dual meets and are ranked No. 13 by The Baltimore Sun.
“We put the distractions aside for the most part and we just went to work every day,” Jake Boog said. “Team came together, helped each other out and pushed through practices. Got each other to be the best practice partners we can be.”
Having a team as strong throughout the lineup as Manchester Valley is only a benefit. The Mavericks are used to facing tough competition in practice, which helps them feel ready once tournaments come.
“You’re as good as your practice partner,” Dodson said. “Your practice partner is key to your personal success and their personal success. We talk about in the room, ‘Am I making my teammate better? Have I improved today, did I help my teammate?’ ... If you put team first, you’re bound to get better if you both have that approach to your workout.”
“Definitely pushes the practice partner,” Jake Boog added. “You want to get to the top of the podium and you want to get your partner to the top of the podium as well.”
Manchester Valley has already been through a gauntlet this season, battling 2A state finalist Middletown twice, MIAA power Loyola Blakefield, Carroll County and 1A state champion South Carroll, as well as Montgomery Blair and Linganore, among others. So there is no lingering feeling in Manchester. The Mavericks are going into regionals battle-tested and ready.
“Throughout the season we’ve had some very competitive matches,“Ryan said. “We’ve wrestled teams like Middletown, Loyola, all these teams that have been very competitive, and just us being able to go out and compete, iron sharpens iron, I think it makes everyone better.”