Manchester Valley wrestling battle-tested and confident as 2A West Regional tournament nears

“We’ve been talking to them to make sure they put everything out there,” Dodson said. “We’re at the point of the season, especially at regionals, with only two qualifying out of each region, there’s no real room for error. Our practice work ethic, our work ethic in the room, we can build off what we’ve been doing to prepare hard for those hard matches, we’re hoping to build off our success throughout the season and build it into the postseason.”