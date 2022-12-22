Travis Green, Jake Boog propel Manchester Valley wrestling to 69-11 win over Westminster.

Manchester Valley's Travis Green wrestles Westminster's Ryder Eckenbarger in the 152-weight class during a wrestling match between Manchester Valley and Westminster, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Manchester. Manchester Valley won the match 69-11. (Harrison Jones/Carroll County Times)

As Wednesday’s dual against Manchester Valley wore on, a small section of Westminster fans sat and whispered to themselves, wondering who would wrestle for the Mavericks, last year’s Carroll County tournament runner ups. With a large lead after some early victories, would coach David Dodson send reigning state champion Jake Boog to the mat?

What about Travis Green, last year’s county and regional champion, looking to improve on his third-place finish at states?

Both standout wrestlers not only took the mat, but dominated, earning pinfall victories in less than two minutes. Their wins helped the Mavericks defeat Westminster, 69-11, to improve to 9-2 on the season.

Boog (170 pounds) and Green (152) weren’t the only ones to emerge victorious as nine Manchester Valley wrestlers earned pinfall victories Wednesday. Manchester Valley also picked up pins from Lance Chapman (106), Dakota Barnard (113), Ryan Hydorn (120), Brayden Vandervort (126), Ethan Kaminski (132), Camden Yawell (138) and Blake Ray (145).

Coach Dodson said the team’s success was a result of the extra work the team has been putting in this season.

Manchester Valley's Jake Boog scored a pin over Westminster's Gavin Teitelbaum in the 170-weight class during Wednesday's dual. (Harrison Jones/Carroll County Times)

“It was a really solid team effort,” Dodson said. “No matter who it was, everyone was on the go, constantly putting pressure on Westminster.”

After dropping their last dual, a loss that ended a seven-match winning streak, the Mavericks turned to leaders like Green to keep the team focused on the ultimate goals set for this season.

“We’re pushing to become the best,” Green said. “We keep the intensity up in the room to show the other guys the way and push them all to become state champions.”

Manchester Valley's Brayden Vandervort locks up Westminster's Liam Arnsmeyer in the 126-weight class during Wednesday's dual. (Harrison Jones/Carroll County Times)

Dodson, who has a mixture of experienced and new varsity members this year, is well aware of the presence his top wrestlers have on the mat and in the classroom.

“Their effort and attitude in the room projects to other guys,” he said. “It’s contagious and it showed with the results we were able to have on the mat tonight.”

Green pinned longtime friend Ryder Eckenbarger, a returning state qualifier, for his win. It showed the other Mavericks another valuable lesson: No matter the opponent, the job still must get done.

“It sucks going against him honestly,” Green said. “But it’s simple, you’re not friends on the mat.”

The win goes a long way for a Manchester Valley team aiming to mature, build on last year’s success and take another step further in 2022.

“We have the guys to make a run,” Dodson said. “It shows while we’re practicing and guys were able to see the results of all the hard work tonight.”