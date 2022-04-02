Manchester Valley softball showcases its offensive firepower in 24-1 win over Westminster

Manchester Valley's Alex Carroll singles in the first inning of the Mavericks' 23-1 win over the Owls in Westminster Friday, April 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

The Manchester Valley Mavericks take pride in the hitting. Friday afternoon at Westminster, there was a lot to be proud of.

The Mavericks scored in each of the five innings they batted, posting 20 hits en route to a 24-1 victory over the Owls.

Senior Juliana Lynott produced five RBIs to lead the Mavericks. Pitcher Makenna Deane threw a complete-game three-hitter for the win. At the plate she went 3-for-5 with a double. All total, the Mavs had eight extra base hits, all doubles.

“We’ve been hitting the ball really well,” Lynott said. “One person got a hit, and it just rubbed off on everybody else. It was just a great team effort for us.”

After picking up a single run in the first, the Mavericks (4-1) added to their lead in the second with five more.

Manchester Valley pitcher Makenna Deane catches a bunt in the fourth inning of the Mavericks win over Westminster on Friday. (Dylan Slagle)

Kasey Thomas plated the first run with the game’s first double, scoring Claire Smith from second to extend the lead to 2-0. After back-to-back singles by Brooke Sims and Alex Carroll, Deane also doubled to score Thomas and Sims. The next batter, April Bitzel, singled to score Carroll. Two batters later, a Caitlin Boden hit scored Alex Watts to run the lead to 6-0 after the second inning.

The onslaught continued after a pitching change. The Mavericks sent 11 players to the plate in the third inning, delivering six hits — four doubles — scoring eight runs in the inning to push the lead to 14-0.

After the Mavericks added three more in the top of the fourth, Westminster got its lone run of the day in the bottom of the inning when a Kayla Garland single plated Piper Barnes.

Lost in the offensive onslaught was the solid game Deane pitched. Through the first three innings, she only faced one batter over the minimum, and kept the Owls off guard most of the day.

“It seemed like everything was working for me today,” Deane said. “It’s a great feeling going out there with a lead and knowing that my teammates will back me up like they do. I was able to relax and just make my pitches.”

Mavericks manager Mike Hernandez said the offensive fireworks weren’t really a surprise to him.

Manchester Valley's Alex Watts slides home in the third inning of Friday's game against Westminster. (Dylan Slagle)

“We’ve been hitting well lately. They are very competitive among each other, you saw some of that today,” said Hernandez. “Juliana [Lynott] had a great game today, and she is one of our two seniors and a leader for us. She always gives her all for us and I’m happy to see her do well.”

Hernandez also heaped praise on Deane for her effort.

“I call her ‘The Bull’ for us because of her competitiveness,” Hernandez said. “She is a great practice player and she carries it over into the game. She contributed in the circle and at the plate for us.”

Even though the game was so one-sided, Hernandez knows he can’t let his team become too complacent with the win.

“Westminster is a great team, and just because this happened today doesn’t mean it will happen the next time we see them. Carroll County is too good a league, and we can’t afford to let up. We still have more work to do.”