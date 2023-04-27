Manchester Valley girls lacrosse clinches Carroll County title with 17-4 win over Westminster

Manchester Valley girls lacrosse coach Shelly Brezicki’s face beamed with pride in the final moments of another county victory for her Mavericks. Led by seven goal scorers and a team-high seven goals from Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley defeated Westminster, 17-4, to clinch the Carroll County title Wednesday night.

“Winning a county championship in Carroll County is hard,” Brezicki said. “There’s so many great coaches and players but we able to come out every game and just stay poised even when things didn’t go our way at times.”

Early in the game, things didn’t go the Mavericks’ way. Despite having the lead, Manchester Valley struggled on the draw at times. Brezicki and the Mavericks quickly adjusted, however, locking in on defense and excelling both on the draw and transition as the opportunities opened for everyone on the attack.

“Even when we struggled for a little bit, we trusted each other,” Haylee Bittinger said. “We know our weaknesses, our strengths and we just want to make each other great.”

Bittinger, who joined Casey Meredith with a hat trick on the night, was one of many who saw open opportunities. Her success comes as a surprise to no one as the sophomore has stepped up the entire season.

“She’s been big all year on the draw,” Brezicki said. “She comes in and gets possessions, but she’s also very sneaky on catch and today, she was finishing strong.”

Seven players scored for Manchester Valley girls lacrosse in a 17-4 win over Westminster on Wednesday that clinched the Carroll County title. (Timothy Dashiell)

No one was stronger finishing goals than Penczek. After being named The Baltimore Sun’s Girls Athlete of the Week, she made her case to win the award again with another dominant performance.

The sophomore was aggressive from the opening draw, but it was her patience that made the difference. As the Westminster defense locked in on containing her, she stayed within herself, running the plays and quickly striking whenever she saw an opening. Penczek credits the trust between players and coaches as the key to such a successful game for everyone.

“We played as a team the whole way through,” she said. “Teamwork is key to everything we do on offense.”

Now with a county title checked off their list , the Mavericks turn to two county matchups to close out the regular season, followed by the playoffs. Confidence is sky high.

“We’re gonna live in the moment and celebrate what we can,” Brezicki said. “But then it’s right back to work.”

Manchester Valley 17, Westminster 4

MV — Emma Penczek (7), Casey Meredith (3), Haylee Bittinger (3), Addison Meyer (1), Natalie Burmeister (1), Sarah Brisson (1), Erin Herrold (1)

W — Jess Kent (2), Paige Moreland (1), Brinley Tozer (1)