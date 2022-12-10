Carmaya Bowman leads Manchester Valley girls basketball to 34-20 win over Westminster in defensive battle

Manchester Valley coach Heather Wable DeWees cheers on her team during a basketball game at Westminster High School on December 12, 2022. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Early-season basketball games can be a challenge. Luckily for Manchester Valley, Carmaya Bowman knew she was up for one.

The senior scored 15 points, including all nine of her team’s points in the third quarter, to give the visiting Mavericks a 34-20 win in a defensive battle.

Freshman Abby Kindle led the Owls (1-1, 0-1) with 11 points.

“It’s never pretty with Westminster,” Manchester Valley head coach Heather DeWees said. “It’s a high-pressure game because we’re the only 3A schools in the county and we’re rivals. It’s never been pretty for 14 years.”

Reese Kresslein puts back up a rebound as Westminster's Julianna Lesher defends during Friday's game. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

The Mavericks (3-0, 1-0) made it look easy early on. Manchester Valley used 3-pointers by Emma Penczek, Casey Meredith and Autumn Stottlemire with a two-pointer by Bowman to run out to an 11-0 lead. Only a Kindle basket with 1:31 left in the quarter put the Owls on the board as the first quarter ended.

Manchester Valley, who was playing its third game in the season’s first week, used a swarming defense in the second quarter to again put the clamps on Westminster. The Owls did manage to outscore Manchester Valley in the quarter, but only by a point, and went into halftime trailing, 16-8.

The third quarter was all Bowman. The senior took over on the offensive end, managing four field goals and one free throw in the frame to widen the Mavericks’ lead to 25-14.

Carmaya Bowman blocks out Westminster's Carlie Rosewag after a free throw during Friday's game. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

“I knew I had to step up,” Bowman said. “Offensively, we were struggling and I just started hitting my shots.”

Westminster made a mini-run at the start of the fourth quarter, using a Kindle layup to cut the lead to 29-20 with 3:28 left, but the Mavericks scored the final five points to close out the game.

The three-win start is a good sign for the Mavericks, but DeWees said the schedule did the Mavericks no favors this week.

“I’m going to play a lot of bodies,” she said. “I think, when times are tough and the pressure is on, we look for Carmaya and we saw openings for her [in the paint]. When you have three games in the first week, you don’t want to shoot 3s, so you better throw it inside.”

The Mavericks, who lost most of their scoring to graduation last season, are finding ways to win differently this year.

“We lost a lot of our height and scoring, but we are playing as a team this year,” Meredith said. “We’ll get better on the offensive end as we move forward, but our defense is still there and I think we showed that tonight.”

Westminster coach David Urban agreed.

“Early season, we were not prepared. They were prepared,” he said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes that led to easy baskets for them. Every basket we made was heavily, heavily contested. That’s not a recipe for winning a game. We played well defensively, but the offense just wasn’t there. We’ll get better as the season moves on.”