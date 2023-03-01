‘Someone needed to step up’: Manchester Valley boys basketball’s depth on display in 55-38 playoff win over Westminster

Westminster's Patrick Haynes (15) is introduced before a boys basketball semifinal game between Manchester Valley and Westminster, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Manchester. Manchester Valley defeated Westminster 55-38. (Harrison Jones/Carroll County Times)

With a long season heading into its final stretch, some would say the most valuable thing a team could have is fresh legs. As the No. 1 seed in Class 3A East Region I, the Mavericks sat and watched last week’s first round as they earned extra time to prepare and more importantly, rest up.

Manchester Valley used the fresh legs and renewed energy Tuesday night, defeating Westminster for a third time this season, 55-38. Three Mavericks scored in double figures in a game that had energy from the opening tip.

“Our intensity that we came out and we played with was crucial,” coach Chris Wunder said. “We really brought it from the start.”

Xavier Bowman and Brendan Luddy provided the early spark for the Mavericks. With the lively student section behind them, the pair made hustle plays on both ends of the floor that made the difference in a high-scoring first quarter.

Bowman chased down a loose ball and found Luddy in the corner for an open 3-pointer, then followed that with a steal, driving and converting a three-point play.

Not to be outdone, Luddy made an impressive defensive play of his own, blocking a Westminster shot into the second row to close the quarter. He finished with a game-high 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half.

Manchester Valley's Brendan Luddy drives to the basket for a layup during Tuesday's regional semifinal against Westminster. (Harrison Jones/Carroll County Times)

“I thought I played pretty well,” Luddy said. “Coach just kept telling me to let the game come to me.”

Desperate to keep its season going, Westminster trapped Bowman and Luddy, forcing the ball out of the pair’s hands. The new strategy had both good and bad effects for the region’s four seed.

The good: The Mavericks were forced to turn to other players for scoring the entire second half as Luddy and Bowman became distributors.

The bad: The ball found Carter Strohman. Now rested and eager to shoot after some extra time off, the guard killed any chances of an Owls comeback.

Manchester Valley's Will Cuneo shoots during Tuesday's regional semifinal against Westminster. (Harrison Jones/Carroll County Times)

“I realized all the pressure they were putting on Brendan and X,” Strohman said. “I knew someone needed to step up.”

Strohman finished with 10 points, highlighted by two 3-pointers that extended the lead to double digits as Manchester Valley pulled away.

The team’s depth was on display even more in the second half. With the Owls now having to deal with Bowman, Luddy and Strohman, Will Cuneo and Markel Brown emerged as offensive threats in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks proved they were up to the tough task of defeating an opponent for a third time in a single season.

“It’s real hard because the first time you play them, you find their strengths,” Strohman said. “Second time out you beat down on their strengths and the third time, they know everything I do, so it really just comes down to who plays harder and who wants it more.”

After Brown hit the dagger 3-pointer, finishing with 11 points, the Mavericks cruised and punched their tickets to the regional final Thursday. With the extra days of rest over, the Mavericks have a tight schedule before they host No. 2 seed Centennial.

“Centennial is a very good team,” Wunder said. “So we’re gonna go and watch game film and see what we have to do to shut them down, we only have a day to prepare.”