South Carroll baseball shaking off early-season struggles, beats Manchester Valley, 17-3, for second straight win

Manchester Valley center fielder, Angel Stewart makes a diving attempt at a line drive off the bat of South Carroll's Jackson Strzelczyk that winds up going for a triple. South Carroll defeats host, Manchester Valley 17-3 Wednesday evening in Manchester. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Coming off a regional championship last season, South Carroll baseball faced an uphill battle as it looked to repeat and make another state tournament run.

With the departure of nine seniors and a lower turnout than expected, coach Brian Zawacki knew he was fielding a young and inexperienced team.

As expected, the Cavaliers experienced some early season growing pains, including a six-game losing streak where offense was scarce — The Cavaliers only scored 10 runs during the slide.

But with leaders stepping up and the team remaining focused and resilient, South Carroll’s rough stretch might be a thing of the past.

Zawacki’s squad played arguably its most complete game of the season Wednesday, defeating Manchester Valley 17-3. It was the second straight win for the Cavaliers (5-7).

“We put the ball in play,” he said. “We swung the bat very well today, we hit strikes and just had a very good day.”

South Carroll's Drake Hebron connects for an opposite field base hit in the second inning of Wednesday's game against Manchester Valley. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

The Cavs bats struck from the opening pitch, plating eight runs in a first inning where they took control of the game. Caleb Evans got the scoring going with an RBI single. Evans went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. He credits his performance to keeping his head down and putting in extra work, even as the team was going through a rough stretch.

“I just kept working really hard on the tee and at the cage,” he said. “Hard work creates success.”

South Carroll totaled 19 hits in what was an outstanding offensive performance. Evans, Hayden Rathmann, Jackson Strzelczyk, Drake Hebron, Braden Cordrey and Drew Wilson each had multiple hits on the day.

South Carroll's Jackson Strzelczyk had three triples and four RBIs in a 17-3 win Wednesday over Manchester Valley. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Strzelczyk was locked in at the plate. He hit three triples and drove in four runs. Zawacki credited the leadership of Strzelczyk and Evans for the turnaround. The two were instrumental in keeping the team committed and focused during some of their darkest times this season.

“We just kept pushing,” Strzelczyk said. “We knew our potential, so we just as a team kept our confidence high and kept going to work.”

The win avenges an early-season 6-2 loss to the Mavericks, which started South Carroll’s six-game skid. But now with the losing streak behind them, replaced with a two-game winning streak and a lopsided victory, confidence is sky-high in the South Carroll dugout as the young squad appears to be ready to take the next step.

“We’re young, but we’re resilient and we have good leadership,” Zawacki said. “We just got to have them believing in themselves. We try to get better one day at a time.”