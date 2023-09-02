Perry Hall football showcases new explosive offense in 46-7 victory over Manchester Valley.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Perry Hall's Noah Williams, right, leaps into the arms of teammate Cam Greaver after scoring a second-half touchdown against Manchester Valley on Friday. (Doug Kapustin/Carroll County Times)

After an 8-4 season and a playoff win over Mervo, one would think that Perry Hall program would operate business as usual and keep the status quo heading into 2023.

That couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Coach Ryan Pittillo and offensive coordinator John Bochniak hit the books, even traveling to a coaching clinic in Georgia to learn new concepts and return with a new look for an offense stacked with playmakers.

“We wanted to utilize our athletes a little bit more,” Pittillo said. “We want to spread it out more this year instead of staying tight and in single wing.”

The new look offense made its debut Friday night, exploding for a 46-7 road victory against Manchester Valley. The win not only served as the sweet result of a summer’s worth of hard work and dedication to learning a new system, but a message to the entire state that an already solid football team should be even better in 2023.

“My line was giving me all day,” quarterback Da’Shaun Conway said. “When I have all day to throw and then I have three or four dogs to throw it to, it’s scary for everyone else.”

The offense clicked so well that Conway found two receivers wide-open on the second play of the game. After the ball tipped off one, it ultimately found his brother, Dallas, who used his blazing speed to take it home for the 63-yard touchdown.

The pair connected for two touchdowns on the night, showcasing chemistry and speed that sparked the rest of the team.

“Everybody eats,” Dallas said. “When it’s not me, that’s OK. We have so many ways to attack that everyone that does their job will get their due.”

With the Conaway duo and the Gators offensive line dominating early, it was the defensive front that terrorized Mavericks quarterback Gene Magin, sacking him seven times on the night.

“It was a team win,” Pittillo said. “Defense definitely did their part and made some nice plays.”

Manchester Valley's Braeden Fourhman can only manage to grab the jersey of Perry Hall's Noah Williams as the Gators running back looks to find the edge in the first half. (Doug Kapustin/Carroll County Times)

While Magin found himself under duress all day long, he was able to hang tough, finding James Herndon for some big gains, including a one-handed catch over the middle that showed an elite combination of athleticism and concentration. Manchester Valley’s biggest stretch came in the opening moments of the second half when Kingston Camby and Isaiah Ferebee broke off some solid gains to temporally halt the Gators’ momentum.

“We came out flat, definitely didn’t play our best ball,” Mavericks coach Bernie Koontz said. “We learned what we may need to do to adjust when we play faster teams that bring as much pressure as they did.”

The Mavericks’ first touchdown of 2023 came courtesy of a Terrell Hern pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Kameron Reid.

Now as both teams get ready for a short week, they will both look to improve on penalties. Manchester Valley offensive drives were stalled by holding calls, while the Gators offense was set back several times with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties from both players and coaches.

“We can not afford to get that many penalties,” Pittillo said. “Once we clean that up, we’ll be well on our way.”

The Gators will visit Western Tech on Friday, while the Mavericks will travel to North Hagerstown on Thursday, looking to improve and not let one loss derail what still is a promising season.

“We have a short week so we can’t dwell on this,” Koontz. “Time to move on and work.”